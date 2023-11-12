College coaches who have been caught up in scandals
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh is caught in a swirl of controversy over a sign-stealing scandal that has result—for the time being—in a suspension. However, he isn’t alone among college coaches who have found more than their share of troubles.
Joe Paterno, Penn State
The legendary Penn State coach exited in disgrace amid the Jerry Sandusky scandal.
Urban Meyer
Take your big, the college coach exited Florida and Ohio State under dubious circumstances.
Bob Davie, New Mexico
New Mexico coach Bob Davie earned a 30-day ban after the school found he and coaching staff interfered with criminal investigations or misconduct cases involving players.
Jerry Tarkanian, UNLV
Jerry Tarkanian built a national powerhouse at UNLV. However, the program was rife with issues and the coach engaged with the NCAA numerous times on purported violations.
Bob Knight, Indiana
Controversy always seemed to surround Knight. In 1997, one of his players accused Knight of choking him. Later, a video emerged that supported this claim. Knight lost his job after he grabbed another student and verbally abused him.
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse
As a result of an NCAA probe, Jim Boeheim and Syracuse had 101 victories vacated.
Bobby Petrino, Arkansas
As football coach at Arkansas, Petrino engaged in what he called an “improper relationship.” The situation turned into a circus after Petrino was in a motorcyle accident and he arrived at a news conference bruised and in a neck brace.
Art Briles, Baylor
One of the ugliest scandals in the history of college sports involved sexual assault charges against the Baylor football program under coach Art Briles.
Butch Davis, Miami and North Carolina
Butch Davis found trouble with high-profile programs at Miami and North Carolina.
Jim Tressel, Ohio State
Jim Tressel left his job at Ohio State under a cloud created by a tattoo-parlor scandal.
Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss
Hugh Freeze resigned from his job as Ole Miss football coach in 2017 after the school found “a pattern of personal misconduct” by the coach.
Bob Huggins, West Virginia
Bob Huggins’ exit from West Virginia was ugly and swift after he was arrested for DUI in June 2023.
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Pat Fitzgerald appeared to be a lifer as Northwestern coach. Then, ugly allegations and scandal brought him down before the 2023 season.
Rick Pitino, Louisville Cardinals
Rick Pitino had a couple of scandals blemish his run at Louisville. One involved a sexual encounter with a woman in a restaurant. A second earned him a five-game ban as players at the school were provided prostitutes by a staffer.
Kelvin Sampson, Indiana
Sampson resigned from his job at Indiana after making hundreds of impermissible calls to recruits.
Todd Bozeman, Cal Golden Bears
Recruiting violations, including paying the family of a prospect $30,000, cost Todd Bozeman his Cal job.
Dave Bliss, Baylor
Death and destruction within the Baylor program cost Bliss his job.