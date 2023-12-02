Here are the college coaches attending the TSSAA football championship games
CHATTANOOGA – Tennessee football assistant coach Mike Ekeler was among the college coaches that attended the TSSAA football championships at Finley Stadium on Friday.
The NCAA contact period kicked off Friday and will go through Dec. 16. During the contact period, all communication between athletes and coaches is allowed. No FBS of FCS college coaches were permitted on Thursday as it was still considered a dead period.
The exception was Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Muschamp attended the Division II-AAA championship game between Baylor and McCallie because his son Whit Muschamp was on Baylor's roster and was the team's starting quarterback. NCAA rules allow parents to watch their children play.
Here are who was at the BlueCross Bowl games on Friday:
Mike Ekeler, Tennessee outside linebackers, special teams coordinator
Carson Cramer, Clemson offensive player development
Freddie Kitchens, North Carolina run game coordinator/tight ends coach
Payton Veraldi, MTSU defensive graduate assistant
Courtney Braswell, Cincinnati inside linebackers
Josh Stepp, Cincinnati tight ends coach
Miguel Avina, Austin Peay assistant quarterbacks coach
JJ Clark, Austin Peay co-special teams coordinator/ linebacker coach
Jajuan Dulaney, Austin Peay tight ends coach
Aaron Foster, Austin Peay cornerbacks coach
Chris Jones, Austin Peay defensive line coach/run game coordinator
Jared Kaster, Austin Peay co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach
Seth McDonald, Austin Peay linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator
Jourdan McNeil, Austin Peay running backs coach
Joe Pappalardo, Austin Peay co-special coordinator/
Lanear Sampson, Austin Peay co-offensive coordinator
Kevin McKeethan, Carson-Newman offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
Robert Burke, Indianapolis wide receivers coach
Clay Isbell, Mars Hill special teams coordinator
Brady Moyers Mars Hill wide receivers coach
David Crawford, Maryville College running backs coach
Drew Gaither, Sewanee associate head coach
Jacob Floyd, Sewanee running backs/tight ends coach
Adam Braithwaite, Tennessee Tech defensive coordinator
Wes Satterfield, Tennessee Tech offensive coordinator
