Here are the college coaches attending the TSSAA football championship games

CHATTANOOGA – Tennessee football assistant coach Mike Ekeler was among the college coaches that attended the TSSAA football championships at Finley Stadium on Friday.

The NCAA contact period kicked off Friday and will go through Dec. 16. During the contact period, all communication between athletes and coaches is allowed. No FBS of FCS college coaches were permitted on Thursday as it was still considered a dead period.

The exception was Georgia defensive coordinator Will Muschamp. Muschamp attended the Division II-AAA championship game between Baylor and McCallie because his son Whit Muschamp was on Baylor's roster and was the team's starting quarterback. NCAA rules allow parents to watch their children play.

More: After Alcoa's 9th straight title, time for TSSAA to examine success-based reclassification | Kreager

More: How the TSSAA BlueCross Bowl's top college prospects fared in Thursday's championship games

Here are who was at the BlueCross Bowl games on Friday:

Mike Ekeler, Tennessee outside linebackers, special teams coordinator

Carson Cramer, Clemson offensive player development

Freddie Kitchens, North Carolina run game coordinator/tight ends coach

Payton Veraldi, MTSU defensive graduate assistant

Courtney Braswell, Cincinnati inside linebackers

Josh Stepp, Cincinnati tight ends coach

Miguel Avina, Austin Peay assistant quarterbacks coach

JJ Clark, Austin Peay co-special teams coordinator/ linebacker coach

Jajuan Dulaney, Austin Peay tight ends coach

Aaron Foster, Austin Peay cornerbacks coach

Chris Jones, Austin Peay defensive line coach/run game coordinator

Jared Kaster, Austin Peay co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach

Seth McDonald, Austin Peay linebackers coach/defensive recruiting coordinator

Jourdan McNeil, Austin Peay running backs coach

Joe Pappalardo, Austin Peay co-special coordinator/

Lanear Sampson, Austin Peay co-offensive coordinator

Kevin McKeethan, Carson-Newman offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Robert Burke, Indianapolis wide receivers coach

Clay Isbell, Mars Hill special teams coordinator

Brady Moyers Mars Hill wide receivers coach

David Crawford, Maryville College running backs coach

Drew Gaither, Sewanee associate head coach

Jacob Floyd, Sewanee running backs/tight ends coach

Adam Braithwaite, Tennessee Tech defensive coordinator

Wes Satterfield, Tennessee Tech offensive coordinator

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football championships: College coaches at BlueCross Bowl games