College coach blown away by Malik Cunningham’s physical abilities

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham is a rare talent with the sort of physical abilities that could help him make an impact sooner rather than later.

Just ask his former offensive coordinator Lance Taylor, who is the current head coach for Western Michigan.

When overseeing the Louisville Cardinals’ offense in 2022, Taylor watched Cunningham do things few, if any, quarterbacks could do on the field. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands make you want to go to the concession stand and grab the biggest tub of popcorn you can find, before watching him take a snap on the field.

“I’ve been fortunate to be around some great quarterbacks, with Cam Newton, and the Jets in the Rex Ryan era, and some great college quarterbacks. He’s one of the most dynamic and explosive playmakers that you will get,” Taylor said, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

In his time with the Cardinals, Cunningham completed 691 passes for 9,660 yards and 70 touchdowns, while also rushing for 3,179 yards and 50 touchdowns.

He’s a dual-threat magician that could come in handy for the Patriots in creative offensive packages. There was an earlier report that he would be open to changing positions. So seeing exactly where he lines up will be something to monitor heading into training camp.

Any comparisons to Lamar Jackson, who also came from Louisville, is a reach at this point.

Along with having more size and being the more accomplished passer, Jackson is a former league MVP that has shown the ability to do it at the highest levels. Cunningham needs to polish his game considerably if he’s staying under center in the NFL.

However, the possibilities are certainly intriguing if the Patriots are willing to take the time to develop him.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire