College chaos is Citrus Bowl talk, but there is a game to be played

No. 17 Iowa (10-3) takes on No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) on Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium, but during the pre-game media conference Sunday, one would be hard pressed to tell there was an impending football game.

This is the second Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Last year, LSU defeated Purdue 63-7. Iowa was last in the Citrus Bowl in 2022, losing to Kentucky 20-17. The last appearance for Tennessee was 2002 when the Vols defeated Michigan 45-17.

Most of Sunday talk surrounded the chaos of the current college football season. The questions and the answers were far-reaching, but the overriding sentiment was obvious: something needs to be done.

Both coaches were tossed a variety of questions and both agreed that a solution needs to be constructed, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz suggested that football needs a reset button.

“It really seems like, in my opinion, I am going back over a decade, seems like the five Power 5 commissioners need to get in a room and visit. Maybe throw a couple athletic directors and coaches in there as well, just to get some specific feedback, that type of deal,” Ferentz said. “Just have a summit and really basically blow everything up and try to start over again and maybe come up with a little better model.”

The construction of that solution is likely to begin very soon given the reactions and frustrations across the nation from coaches, players and fans. Vols coach Josh Heupel agreed with his counterpart.

“The calendar of how everything unfolds … the game has changed so quickly, so dramatically. I do think it is something that we have to look at,” Heupel said.

Monday, however, there is a game to be played. It will be Iowa’s vaunted defense against Tennessee’s potent offense.

Iowa is ranked fifth in the nation in overall defense, allowing just 274 yards per game (102 rushing, 172 pass), while Tennessee has averaged 453 yards per game ( 202 rushing and 251 passing) and is ranked No. 17 in total offense.

The biggest news coming out of the Citrus Bowl preparations this week was the decision by Tennessee quarterback and Olympia High alum Joe Milton to opt out of the game. With that, Heupel has handed the reins of his offense to true freshman Nico Iamaleava, who has only seen mop-up action in two games this season.

Heupel said that while Milton will not be playing, he will be on the sidelines supporting Iamaleava and the rest of the Vols.

“Joe has done it the right way during the course of his career,” Heupel said. “You look at how everything has unfolded: He is a guy that chose to stay, believed in his teammates and what we were building, and how his coaching staff and players around him were going to help him grow as a player. He did a lot of really great things during the course of the season.

“He has been a huge impact on our program for game day on Monday. He’ll be another voice to help Nico as he comes off the sidelines … he’s been able to help him get ready for the next set and also create positive energy.”

Iamaleava will have an extremely difficult task in his first start. Not many quarterbacks have had success navigating their way through the Iowa defense, which allows just 13 points per game.

“This is going be his first start. At the end of the day, we’ve got to play well enough,” Heupel said earlier this week. “He’s got to play well enough to help us go win this football game. That’s ultimately what we’re trying to accomplish. I said it to the guys earlier: it’s important anytime you have a young player, and I don’t care what position he’s playing, that the other 10 guys around him play at a really high level and do the ordinary things really consistently to allow that [QB] to function and operate at the level that he’s capable of.

“Listen, this game’s never perfect. We don’t expect Nico to go out and play perfect. Expect him to reset and give our playmakers an opportunity to go make plays.”

Welcome back Coach Heupel

Tennessee coach Heupel returns to Orlando after three years as head coach at UCF, where he guided the Knights to an undefeated 2018 regular season and a three-year record of 28-8. In three seasons at Tennessee he is 26-12. Heupel is joined in an Orlando homecoming of sorts by former UCF athletic director Danny White, now the AD at Tennessee and former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, now a coaching analyst for the Vols.

“A lot of great memories, having spent three years here, and it has been fun to catch up with a lot of familiar faces, those at UCF, but also throughout the entire community,” Heupel said. “It has been a fun week to kind of go back and get a chance to see a lot of people that have helped me on my journey and been a part of the success that we have had at the previous stop at UCF.”

Punter Tory Taylor puts Iowa in position

Besides the defense, Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have big-time weapon in Tory Taylor, an Australian punter who’s ability to pin teams deep in their own territory gives the Vols a defensive opportunity every possession. Taylor averages 48 yards per punt. He placed 30 of 86 punts inside the 20 this year.

“Tory’s tremendous,” defensive end Joe Evans told the Cedar Rapids Gazette earlier this week. “Him being able to flip the field position is just huge for our defense.”

Iowa usually the underdog

Iowa goes into the game as six-point underdog to Tennessee.

“A couple things about bowl games. Typically, every time you are in one, you are going to play an outstanding opponent,” Ferentz said. “In our case, we tend to be the underdogs. I think it has been all but maybe two in our 20-plus years, kind of seems to be the way it is. Bottom line is both teams have earned the right to play in a game like this.”

