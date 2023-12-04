College Bowl Games 2023: Here's the schedule for the bowl season

The football season is about to enter its most wonderful time of the year.

It's bowl season and the announcements were made Sunday, 82 teams are making their plans for the postseason.

Here's a look at all the pairings, game times and how to watch.

December 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Ohio vs. Georgia Southern 11 a.m., at Conway, S.C., ESPN

New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 2:15 p.m., at New Orleans, ESPN

Cure Bowl

Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. at Orlando, ABC

New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, 5:45 p.m., at Albuquerque, ESPN

LA Bowl

UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m., Inglewood, Calif., ABC,

Independence Bowl

Texas Tech vs. California, 9:15 p.m. at Shreveport, La., ESPN.

December 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., in Charlotte, ESPN

December 19

Frisco Bowl

Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio, 9 p.m., Frisco, Texas, ESPN

December 21

Boca Raton Bowl

South Florida vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m., at Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN

December 22

Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida, 6: 30 p.m. at Tampa, Fla., ESPN

December 23

Birmingham Bowl

Duke vs. Troy, noon, at Birmingham, Ala., ABC

Camellia Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State, noon, at Montgomery, Ala., ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl

James Madison vs. Air Force, 3:30 p.m. at Fort Worth, Texas, ABC.

Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State vs. Georgia State, 3:30 p.m., Boise, Idaho, ESPN.

68 Ventures Bowl

Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m., at Mobile, Ala, ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m., at Las Vegas, ABC

Hawaii Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, 10:30 p.m., Honolulu, ESPN.

December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., at Detroit, ESPN

First Responder Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m. at Dallas, ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV, 9 p.m., at Phoenix, ESPN

December 27

Military Bowl

Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. at Annapolis, Md., ESPN.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. at Charlotte, N.C., ESPN

Holiday Bowl

Louisville vs. Southern California, 8 p.m., at San Diego, FOX

Texas Bowl

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. at Houston, ESPN

December 28

Fenway Bowl

Boston College vs. SMU, 11 .m. at Boston, ESPN.

Pinstripe Bowl

Miami (Fla.) vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m., at Bronx, N.Y., ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

North Carolina State vs. Kansas State, 5:45 p.m. at Orlando, Fla., ESPN.

Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Arizona, 9:15 p.m., at San Antonio, ESPN

December 29

Gator Bowl

Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon, at Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN

Sun Bowl

Oregon State vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m., at El Paso, Texas, CBS

Liberty Bowl

Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m. at Memphis, ESPN

Cotton Bowl

Ohio State vs. Missouri, 8 p.m., at Arlington, Texas, ESPN

December 30

Peach Bowl

Penn State vs. Mississippi, noon, at Atlanta, ESPN.

Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., Nashville, Tenn., ABC

Orange Bowl

Florida State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m., Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m. CW Network

January 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin vs. LSU, noon, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2

Citrus Bowl

Iowa vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m., at Orlando, Fla., ABC

Fiesta Bowl

Oregon vs. Liberty, 1 p.m., Glendale, Ariz., ESPN

Rose Bowl

Michigan vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. , Pasadena, Calif., ESPN

Sugar Bowl

Washington vs. Texas, 8:45 p.m.. at New Orleans, ESPN

January 8

College Football Playoff championship game

Sugar Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner, 8 p.m. at Houston, ESPN

Who got snubbed by the bowl committee?: Committee snubbing unbeaten Florida State makes a mockery of College Football Playoff

Who is going to win the bowls?: Why this College Football Playoff shapes up as the most unpredictable ever

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: College Bowl Games 2023: Who is playing where