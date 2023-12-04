College Bowl Games 2023: Here's the schedule for the bowl season
The football season is about to enter its most wonderful time of the year.
It's bowl season and the announcements were made Sunday, 82 teams are making their plans for the postseason.
Here's a look at all the pairings, game times and how to watch.
December 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Ohio vs. Georgia Southern 11 a.m., at Conway, S.C., ESPN
New Orleans Bowl
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 2:15 p.m., at New Orleans, ESPN
Cure Bowl
Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m. at Orlando, ABC
New Mexico Bowl
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State, 5:45 p.m., at Albuquerque, ESPN
LA Bowl
UCLA vs. Boise State, 7:30 p.m., Inglewood, Calif., ABC,
Independence Bowl
Texas Tech vs. California, 9:15 p.m. at Shreveport, La., ESPN.
December 18
Famous Toastery Bowl
Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m., in Charlotte, ESPN
December 19
Frisco Bowl
Marshall vs. Texas-San Antonio, 9 p.m., Frisco, Texas, ESPN
December 21
Boca Raton Bowl
South Florida vs. Syracuse, 8 p.m., at Boca Raton, Fla., ESPN
December 22
Gasparilla Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida, 6: 30 p.m. at Tampa, Fla., ESPN
December 23
Birmingham Bowl
Duke vs. Troy, noon, at Birmingham, Ala., ABC
Camellia Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State, noon, at Montgomery, Ala., ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl
James Madison vs. Air Force, 3:30 p.m. at Fort Worth, Texas, ABC.
Idaho Potato Bowl
Utah State vs. Georgia State, 3:30 p.m., Boise, Idaho, ESPN.
68 Ventures Bowl
Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama, 7 p.m., at Mobile, Ala, ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
Northwestern vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m., at Las Vegas, ABC
Hawaii Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State, 10:30 p.m., Honolulu, ESPN.
December 26
Quick Lane Bowl
Bowling Green vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m., at Detroit, ESPN
First Responder Bowl
Texas State vs. Rice, 5:30 p.m. at Dallas, ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Kansas vs. UNLV, 9 p.m., at Phoenix, ESPN
December 27
Military Bowl
Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m. at Annapolis, Md., ESPN.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
North Carolina vs. West Virginia, 5:30 p.m. at Charlotte, N.C., ESPN
Holiday Bowl
Louisville vs. Southern California, 8 p.m., at San Diego, FOX
Texas Bowl
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m. at Houston, ESPN
December 28
Fenway Bowl
Boston College vs. SMU, 11 .m. at Boston, ESPN.
Pinstripe Bowl
Miami (Fla.) vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m., at Bronx, N.Y., ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
North Carolina State vs. Kansas State, 5:45 p.m. at Orlando, Fla., ESPN.
Alamo Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Arizona, 9:15 p.m., at San Antonio, ESPN
December 29
Gator Bowl
Clemson vs. Kentucky, noon, at Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN
Sun Bowl
Oregon State vs. Notre Dame, 2 p.m., at El Paso, Texas, CBS
Liberty Bowl
Iowa State vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m. at Memphis, ESPN
Cotton Bowl
Ohio State vs. Missouri, 8 p.m., at Arlington, Texas, ESPN
December 30
Peach Bowl
Penn State vs. Mississippi, noon, at Atlanta, ESPN.
Music City Bowl
Auburn vs. Maryland, 2 p.m., Nashville, Tenn., ABC
Orange Bowl
Florida State vs. Georgia, 4 p.m., Miami Gardens, Fla., ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Toledo vs. Wyoming, 4:30 p.m., Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m. CW Network
January 1
ReliaQuest Bowl
Wisconsin vs. LSU, noon, Tampa, Fla., ESPN2
Citrus Bowl
Iowa vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m., at Orlando, Fla., ABC
Fiesta Bowl
Oregon vs. Liberty, 1 p.m., Glendale, Ariz., ESPN
Rose Bowl
Michigan vs. Alabama, 5 p.m. , Pasadena, Calif., ESPN
Sugar Bowl
Washington vs. Texas, 8:45 p.m.. at New Orleans, ESPN
January 8
College Football Playoff championship game
Sugar Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner, 8 p.m. at Houston, ESPN
This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: College Bowl Games 2023: Who is playing where