Michael Lazarus' Big Board

The College Basketball Big Board is updated through Thursday 3/5. Other than a conference conflict correction no changes to the top half of the bracket. Bubble teams are another story as Arizona State, Houston, Wichita State and Stanford all lost. Tulsa is now the American leader so Stanford falls out of the field while Arizona State is now in the First Four. New teams in: Tulsa. Teams out: Stanford. The board is designed to show the projected NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams in seed order while also including the projected region for each team. The field consists of 32 automatic qualifiers and 36 at-large teams. Currently the league leader with the fewest conference losses (with better NET breaking ties) or top remaining seed in the conference tournament is the AQ.

SeedRegionRankTeamConfW/LNETCommentAQ
1MW1. BIG1227-31Another Big 12 title goes to the Jayhawks.

S2. BIG1226-35Still a pretty big gap between No. 2 and No. 3 overall.
W3. WCC29-22Long break until WCC semis next Monday.

E4. MWC29-14Tougher-than-expected test vs. Air Force, Boise up next.

2E5. A1028-23Totally demolished URI's at-large chances.

S6. ACC25-511Could have best conference record in ACC for only second time in history.
W7. ACC24-68Cardinals benefiting from all the teams losing around them.

MW8. BIGE21-814Holds on to the last 2 spot despite Villanova loss.

3MW9. BTEN21-97Of course this team is peaking in March.

W10. BTEN23-718Was looking at a possible 1 four days ago, Terps going wrong direction.
S11. BIGE23-712It took a crazy-good shooting performance by St. John's to stop the Bluejays.
E12. BIGE23-713Jumped right back to a 3 with Seton Hall win.
4E13. ACC24-6610-14 spots very fluid at the moment.
MW14. SEC24-622Second-half collapse vs. Tennessee won't undo two good months.

W15. PAC1223-716Ducks own tiebreaker and path to Pac-12 No. 1 seed with a win.

S16. BTEN19-1124Zero issues with Nebraska Thursday.
5W17. BTEN21-915Another win over a tourney team means Buckeyes are highest 5.
E18. BTEN20-1034This group of Big 10 teams is very interchangable.
S19. SEC24-635Losing at home to a .500 team merits a slide down a seed.
MW20. BTEN21-930How much will nonconference SOS hurt the seeding?
6E21. BTEN20-1027Win streak up to 7 and so is Badgers' seed.
W22. BIGE21-917Back to a natural No. 6 seed.
MW23. WCC24-79Like Gonzaga, Cougers facing a long break.
S24. PAC1221-923Another huge gap between 23 and 24. Terrible road trip for Buffs.
7MW25. ACC22-748Nobody wins 46-44 games like the Cavaliers.
W26. BIG1220-1020How much does a good SOS count? We're going to find out.
E27. PAC1220-1010Josh Green back, Wildcats cruise in second half.
S28. BTEN20-1037No shame in close road loss to Buckeyes.
8W29. SEC19-1129Got back on track late vs Georgia.
S30. BIGE18-1240Lots of Q1 wins outweighs the bad losses.
MW31. BIGE18-1126Loss to DePaul was ill-advised.
E32. BIG1218-1221Tough loss to Bears Monday with Kansas looming.
9W33. BIGE19-11428/9 game may very well be the Musketeers' destiny barring BE run.
E34. SEC20-103310-game win streak feels like a long time ago.
S35. WCC24-728Better effort vs. Gonzaga, will take beating BYU to get third shot.
MW36. AAC22-819Inflated NET keeping Cougars safely in for now.
10S37. SOUTH27-441At this point ETSU might make it even without the auto-bid.

W38. BTEN19-1154Would be wise to pull to .500 in Big 10 (currently 9-10).
MW39. MVC25-536Top seed and favored to win Arch Madness.

E40. BIG1218-1246I was wrong; footing less solid after losing to Texas.
11MW41. PAC1219-1176At minimum, UCLA/USC winner will be out of First Four.
W42. PAC1221-939Bubble teams losing means Trojans out of First Four.
E43. AAC22-844Yeah, winning at Memphis was a tough ask, better not lose finale.
S44. BTEN19-1131Reminder, EVERY other at-large team has at least 4 wins away from home.
S45. BIG1219-1155Longhorns have won five in a row, getting them in the field.
12S46. PAC1219-1149Home loss to last-place Washington means losing streak now a real concern.
S47. AAC19-1050Survived against USF without Cumberland.
W48. AAC21-975Now the American leader so Golden Hurricane are in.

MW49. IVY22-664Pulled out a pair of 3-point wins vs. Princeton and Penn.

E50. ASUN29-467Flames barely surviving but they are surviving.

13MW51. SLAND27-380No matter what happens, SFA will always have Cameron Indoor.

S52. AEAST24-778Just like A-Sun, only two teams with winning records in America East.

E53. MAC23-773Bowling Green didn't last long, Zips back as conference rep.

W54. BSKY18-12130Back on the board after a brief hiatus.

14E55. BIGW21-11111Surprising home loss to CSUN, still with hefty Big West lead.

W56. WAC25-6112Update, Cal Baptist did not challenge the Aggies.

MW57. CUSA20-1196Took OT, but Mean Green avenged loss to WKU.

S58. OVC24-7103Another change in the Ohio Valley, Bruins a tournament regular.

15W59. HORIZ25-6120Beat NKU by 2, may need to beat them again in Horizon tourney.

MW60. CAA23-8123Pride might get up one more seed line if conference upsets happen.

E61. PAT24-8117Only 20-game winner in Patriot.

S62. SUMM22-8132Bison got the top seed for Summit Tournament, so they get in the Big Board.

16E63. SBELT21-10142Tuesday loss means little chance of anything higher than a 15.

S64. MAAC18-10165Saints jump out of the first four!

W65. BSOU21-10177Top seed in Big South, tourney winner likely in First Four.

MW66. NEC18-14221With Merrimack ineligible due to DI transition, Colonials are top seed in NE.

MW67. SWAC18-12189Took a loss Thursday but all that matters is next week.

W68. MEAC17-13266Eagles have won back-to-back OT games.

Conference Breakdown: America East (1), American (4), Atlantic 10 (1), Atlantic Coast (4), Atlantic Sun (1), Big 12 (6), Big East (7), Big Sky (1), Big South (1), Big Ten (10), Big West (1), Colonial (1), Conference USA (1), Horizon (1), Ivy League (1), Metro Atlantic Athletic (1), Mid-American (1), Mid-Eastern (1), Missouri Valley (1), Mountain West (1), Northeast (1), Ohio Valley (1), Pac-12 (6), Patriot League (1), Southeastern (4), Southern (1), Southland (1), Southwestern Athletic (1), Summit (1), Sun Belt (1), West Coast (3), Western Athletic (1)