Michael Lazarus' Big Board

The College Basketball Big Board is updated through Thursday 3/5. Other than a conference conflict correction no changes to the top half of the bracket. Bubble teams are another story as Arizona State, Houston, Wichita State and Stanford all lost. Tulsa is now the American leader so Stanford falls out of the field while Arizona State is now in the First Four. New teams in: Tulsa. Teams out: Stanford. The board is designed to show the projected NCAA Tournament field of 68 teams in seed order while also including the projected region for each team. The field consists of 32 automatic qualifiers and 36 at-large teams. Currently the league leader with the fewest conference losses (with better NET breaking ties) or top remaining seed in the conference tournament is the AQ.
|Seed
|Region
|Rank
|Team
|Conf
|W/L
|NET
|Comment
|AQ
|1
|MW
|1.
|BIG12
|27-3
|1
|Another Big 12 title goes to the Jayhawks.
✔
|S
|2.
|BIG12
|26-3
|5
|Still a pretty big gap between No. 2 and No. 3 overall.
|W
|3.
|WCC
|29-2
|2
|Long break until WCC semis next Monday.
✔
|E
|4.
|MWC
|29-1
|4
|Tougher-than-expected test vs. Air Force, Boise up next.
✔
|2
|E
|5.
|A10
|28-2
|3
|Totally demolished URI's at-large chances.
✔
|S
|6.
|ACC
|25-5
|11
|Could have best conference record in ACC for only second time in history.
|W
|7.
|ACC
|24-6
|8
|Cardinals benefiting from all the teams losing around them.
✔
|MW
|8.
|BIGE
|21-8
|14
|Holds on to the last 2 spot despite Villanova loss.
✔
|3
|MW
|9.
|BTEN
|21-9
|7
|Of course this team is peaking in March.
✔
|W
|10.
|BTEN
|23-7
|18
|Was looking at a possible 1 four days ago, Terps going wrong direction.
|S
|11.
|BIGE
|23-7
|12
|It took a crazy-good shooting performance by St. John's to stop the Bluejays.
|E
|12.
|BIGE
|23-7
|13
|Jumped right back to a 3 with Seton Hall win.
|4
|E
|13.
|ACC
|24-6
|6
|10-14 spots very fluid at the moment.
|MW
|14.
|SEC
|24-6
|22
|Second-half collapse vs. Tennessee won't undo two good months.
✔
|W
|15.
|PAC12
|23-7
|16
|Ducks own tiebreaker and path to Pac-12 No. 1 seed with a win.
✔
|S
|16.
|BTEN
|19-11
|24
|Zero issues with Nebraska Thursday.
|5
|W
|17.
|BTEN
|21-9
|15
|Another win over a tourney team means Buckeyes are highest 5.
|E
|18.
|BTEN
|20-10
|34
|This group of Big 10 teams is very interchangable.
|S
|19.
|SEC
|24-6
|35
|Losing at home to a .500 team merits a slide down a seed.
|MW
|20.
|BTEN
|21-9
|30
|How much will nonconference SOS hurt the seeding?
|6
|E
|21.
|BTEN
|20-10
|27
|Win streak up to 7 and so is Badgers' seed.
|W
|22.
|BIGE
|21-9
|17
|Back to a natural No. 6 seed.
|MW
|23.
|WCC
|24-7
|9
|Like Gonzaga, Cougers facing a long break.
|S
|24.
|PAC12
|21-9
|23
|Another huge gap between 23 and 24. Terrible road trip for Buffs.
|7
|MW
|25.
|ACC
|22-7
|48
|Nobody wins 46-44 games like the Cavaliers.
|W
|26.
|BIG12
|20-10
|20
|How much does a good SOS count? We're going to find out.
|E
|27.
|PAC12
|20-10
|10
|Josh Green back, Wildcats cruise in second half.
|S
|28.
|BTEN
|20-10
|37
|No shame in close road loss to Buckeyes.
|8
|W
|29.
|SEC
|19-11
|29
|Got back on track late vs Georgia.
|S
|30.
|BIGE
|18-12
|40
|Lots of Q1 wins outweighs the bad losses.
|MW
|31.
|BIGE
|18-11
|26
|Loss to DePaul was ill-advised.
|E
|32.
|BIG12
|18-12
|21
|Tough loss to Bears Monday with Kansas looming.
|9
|W
|33.
|BIGE
|19-11
|42
|8/9 game may very well be the Musketeers' destiny barring BE run.
|E
|34.
|SEC
|20-10
|33
|10-game win streak feels like a long time ago.
|S
|35.
|WCC
|24-7
|28
|Better effort vs. Gonzaga, will take beating BYU to get third shot.
|MW
|36.
|AAC
|22-8
|19
|Inflated NET keeping Cougars safely in for now.
|10
|S
|37.
|SOUTH
|27-4
|41
|At this point ETSU might make it even without the auto-bid.
✔
|W
|38.
|BTEN
|19-11
|54
|Would be wise to pull to .500 in Big 10 (currently 9-10).
|MW
|39.
|MVC
|25-5
|36
|Top seed and favored to win Arch Madness.
✔
|E
|40.
|BIG12
|18-12
|46
|I was wrong; footing less solid after losing to Texas.
|11
|MW
|41.
|PAC12
|19-11
|76
|At minimum, UCLA/USC winner will be out of First Four.
|W
|42.
|PAC12
|21-9
|39
|Bubble teams losing means Trojans out of First Four.
|E
|43.
|AAC
|22-8
|44
|Yeah, winning at Memphis was a tough ask, better not lose finale.
|S
|44.
|BTEN
|19-11
|31
|Reminder, EVERY other at-large team has at least 4 wins away from home.
|S
|45.
|BIG12
|19-11
|55
|Longhorns have won five in a row, getting them in the field.
|12
|S
|46.
|PAC12
|19-11
|49
|Home loss to last-place Washington means losing streak now a real concern.
|S
|47.
|AAC
|19-10
|50
|Survived against USF without Cumberland.
|W
|48.
|AAC
|21-9
|75
|Now the American leader so Golden Hurricane are in.
✔
|MW
|49.
|IVY
|22-6
|64
|Pulled out a pair of 3-point wins vs. Princeton and Penn.
✔
|E
|50.
|ASUN
|29-4
|67
|Flames barely surviving but they are surviving.
✔
|13
|MW
|51.
|SLAND
|27-3
|80
|No matter what happens, SFA will always have Cameron Indoor.
✔
|S
|52.
|AEAST
|24-7
|78
|Just like A-Sun, only two teams with winning records in America East.
✔
|E
|53.
|MAC
|23-7
|73
|Bowling Green didn't last long, Zips back as conference rep.
✔
|W
|54.
|BSKY
|18-12
|130
|Back on the board after a brief hiatus.
✔
|14
|E
|55.
|BIGW
|21-11
|111
|Surprising home loss to CSUN, still with hefty Big West lead.
✔
|W
|56.
|WAC
|25-6
|112
|Update, Cal Baptist did not challenge the Aggies.
✔
|MW
|57.
|CUSA
|20-11
|96
|Took OT, but Mean Green avenged loss to WKU.
✔
|S
|58.
|OVC
|24-7
|103
|Another change in the Ohio Valley, Bruins a tournament regular.
✔
|15
|W
|59.
|HORIZ
|25-6
|120
|Beat NKU by 2, may need to beat them again in Horizon tourney.
✔
|MW
|60.
|CAA
|23-8
|123
|Pride might get up one more seed line if conference upsets happen.
✔
|E
|61.
|PAT
|24-8
|117
|Only 20-game winner in Patriot.
✔
|S
|62.
|SUMM
|22-8
|132
|Bison got the top seed for Summit Tournament, so they get in the Big Board.
✔
|16
|E
|63.
|SBELT
|21-10
|142
|Tuesday loss means little chance of anything higher than a 15.
✔
|S
|64.
|MAAC
|18-10
|165
|Saints jump out of the first four!
✔
|W
|65.
|BSOU
|21-10
|177
|Top seed in Big South, tourney winner likely in First Four.
✔
|MW
|66.
|NEC
|18-14
|221
|With Merrimack ineligible due to DI transition, Colonials are top seed in NE.
✔
|MW
|67.
|SWAC
|18-12
|189
|Took a loss Thursday but all that matters is next week.
✔
|W
|68.
|MEAC
|17-13
|266
|Eagles have won back-to-back OT games.
✔