Michael Lazarus' Big Board

1 MW 1. Kansas BIG12 27-3 1 Another Big 12 title goes to the Jayhawks. ✔

S 2. Baylor BIG12 26-3 5 Still a pretty big gap between No. 2 and No. 3 overall.

W 3. Gonzaga WCC 29-2 2 Long break until WCC semis next Monday. ✔

E 4. S. Diego St. MWC 29-1 4 Tougher-than-expected test vs. Air Force, Boise up next. ✔

2 E 5. Dayton A10 28-2 3 Totally demolished URI's at-large chances. ✔

S 6. Florida St. ACC 25-5 11 Could have best conference record in ACC for only second time in history.

W 7. Louisville ACC 24-6 8 Cardinals benefiting from all the teams losing around them. ✔

MW 8. Seton Hall BIGE 21-8 14 Holds on to the last 2 spot despite Villanova loss. ✔

3 MW 9. Michigan St. BTEN 21-9 7 Of course this team is peaking in March. ✔

W 10. Maryland BTEN 23-7 18 Was looking at a possible 1 four days ago, Terps going wrong direction.

S 11. Creighton BIGE 23-7 12 It took a crazy-good shooting performance by St. John's to stop the Bluejays.

E 12. Villanova BIGE 23-7 13 Jumped right back to a 3 with Seton Hall win.

4 E 13. Duke ACC 24-6 6 10-14 spots very fluid at the moment.

MW 14. Kentucky SEC 24-6 22 Second-half collapse vs. Tennessee won't undo two good months. ✔

W 15. Oregon PAC12 23-7 16 Ducks own tiebreaker and path to Pac-12 No. 1 seed with a win. ✔

S 16. Michigan BTEN 19-11 24 Zero issues with Nebraska Thursday.

5 W 17. Ohio St. BTEN 21-9 15 Another win over a tourney team means Buckeyes are highest 5.

E 18. Iowa BTEN 20-10 34 This group of Big 10 teams is very interchangable.

S 19. Auburn SEC 24-6 35 Losing at home to a .500 team merits a slide down a seed.

MW 20. Penn St. BTEN 21-9 30 How much will nonconference SOS hurt the seeding?

6 E 21. Wisconsin BTEN 20-10 27 Win streak up to 7 and so is Badgers' seed.

W 22. Butler BIGE 21-9 17 Back to a natural No. 6 seed.

MW 23. BYU WCC 24-7 9 Like Gonzaga, Cougers facing a long break.

S 24. Colorado PAC12 21-9 23 Another huge gap between 23 and 24. Terrible road trip for Buffs.

7 MW 25. Virginia ACC 22-7 48 Nobody wins 46-44 games like the Cavaliers.

W 26. West Virginia BIG12 20-10 20 How much does a good SOS count? We're going to find out.

E 27. Arizona PAC12 20-10 10 Josh Green back, Wildcats cruise in second half.

S 28. Illinois BTEN 20-10 37 No shame in close road loss to Buckeyes.

8 W 29. Florida SEC 19-11 29 Got back on track late vs Georgia.

S 30. Providence BIGE 18-12 40 Lots of Q1 wins outweighs the bad losses.

MW 31. Marquette BIGE 18-11 26 Loss to DePaul was ill-advised.

E 32. Texas Tech BIG12 18-12 21 Tough loss to Bears Monday with Kansas looming.

9 W 33. Xavier BIGE 19-11 42 8/9 game may very well be the Musketeers' destiny barring BE run.

E 34. LSU SEC 20-10 33 10-game win streak feels like a long time ago.

S 35. St. Mary's WCC 24-7 28 Better effort vs. Gonzaga, will take beating BYU to get third shot.

MW 36. Houston AAC 22-8 19 Inflated NET keeping Cougars safely in for now.

10 S 37. E. Tennessee St. SOUTH 27-4 41 At this point ETSU might make it even without the auto-bid. ✔

W 38. Indiana BTEN 19-11 54 Would be wise to pull to .500 in Big 10 (currently 9-10).

MW 39. Northern Iowa MVC 25-5 36 Top seed and favored to win Arch Madness. ✔

E 40. Oklahoma BIG12 18-12 46 I was wrong; footing less solid after losing to Texas.

11 MW 41. UCLA PAC12 19-11 76 At minimum, UCLA/USC winner will be out of First Four.

W 42. USC PAC12 21-9 39 Bubble teams losing means Trojans out of First Four.

E 43. Wichita St. AAC 22-8 44 Yeah, winning at Memphis was a tough ask, better not lose finale.

S 44. Rutgers BTEN 19-11 31 Reminder, EVERY other at-large team has at least 4 wins away from home.

S 45. Texas BIG12 19-11 55 Longhorns have won five in a row, getting them in the field.

12 S 46. Arizona St. PAC12 19-11 49 Home loss to last-place Washington means losing streak now a real concern.

S 47. Cincinnati AAC 19-10 50 Survived against USF without Cumberland.

W 48. Tulsa AAC 21-9 75 Now the American leader so Golden Hurricane are in. ✔

MW 49. Yale IVY 22-6 64 Pulled out a pair of 3-point wins vs. Princeton and Penn. ✔

E 50. Liberty ASUN 29-4 67 Flames barely surviving but they are surviving. ✔

13 MW 51. S.F. Austin SLAND 27-3 80 No matter what happens, SFA will always have Cameron Indoor. ✔

S 52. Vermont AEAST 24-7 78 Just like A-Sun, only two teams with winning records in America East. ✔

E 53. Akron MAC 23-7 73 Bowling Green didn't last long, Zips back as conference rep. ✔

W 54. Montana BSKY 18-12 130 Back on the board after a brief hiatus. ✔

14 E 55. UC Irvine BIGW 21-11 111 Surprising home loss to CSUN, still with hefty Big West lead. ✔

W 56. N. Mex. St. WAC 25-6 112 Update, Cal Baptist did not challenge the Aggies. ✔

MW 57. North Texas CUSA 20-11 96 Took OT, but Mean Green avenged loss to WKU. ✔

S 58. Belmont OVC 24-7 103 Another change in the Ohio Valley, Bruins a tournament regular. ✔

15 W 59. Wright St. HORIZ 25-6 120 Beat NKU by 2, may need to beat them again in Horizon tourney. ✔

MW 60. Hofstra CAA 23-8 123 Pride might get up one more seed line if conference upsets happen. ✔

E 61. Colgate PAT 24-8 117 Only 20-game winner in Patriot. ✔

S 62. N. Dak. St. SUMM 22-8 132 Bison got the top seed for Summit Tournament, so they get in the Big Board. ✔

16 E 63. AR Little Rock SBELT 21-10 142 Tuesday loss means little chance of anything higher than a 15. ✔

S 64. Siena MAAC 18-10 165 Saints jump out of the first four! ✔

W 65. Radford BSOU 21-10 177 Top seed in Big South, tourney winner likely in First Four. ✔

MW 66. Robert Morris NEC 18-14 221 With Merrimack ineligible due to DI transition, Colonials are top seed in NE. ✔

MW 67. Prairie View A&M SWAC 18-12 189 Took a loss Thursday but all that matters is next week. ✔