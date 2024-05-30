College basketball: Wright State signs 6-6 wing from Hamilton High

May 29—Wright State announced Wednesday it has signed Andrea Holden to a national letter of intent.

A 6-foot-6 wing from Hamilton, Holden was an All-GMC performer last season and made the All-Southwest District third team over the winter when he was also honorable mention all-state.

New Raiders head coach Clint Sargent called Holden a "hidden gem" in a news release.

"I am very thankful for the job coach (Kevin) Higgins and his staff have done with his development," Sargent said. "Andrea has the potential to grow into a type of player we've not had here at Wright State in my time. His athletic ability combined with his great hands and growing skill set is something that excites our staff."

Holden averaged 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season along with 1.6 blocks as the Big Blue won a district title for the first time since 2004.

"We can't wait to help continue in his development," Sargent said. "Andrea and his family are great fits for our culture."

Holden joins a 2024 recruiting class that also includes Alex Bruskotter, a 6-8 wing from Shelby, Ohio.

Bruskotter was a three-time all-state performer and finalist for Ohio's Mr. Basketball Award this past season when he averaged nearly 24 points per game and more than nine rebounds.

Sargent was named Wright State head coach in late March after Scott Nagy left to take the same position at Southern Illinois.