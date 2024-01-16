COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers remain undefeated in WJCAC with win over NMJC

Jan. 15—HOBBS, N.M. — The Odessa College men's basketball team continued its undefeated start to conference play with a 67-58 win over New Mexico Junior College Monday on the road.

The Wranglers led 32-25 at the half and outscored the Thunderbirds 35-33 in the second half.

Odessa College (15-2 overall, 3-0 in conference play) was led in scoring by by Willie Lightfoot's 18 points while Brandon Maclin had 10.

The Thunderbirds (14-3, 1-2) were led in scoring by Leo Torbor's 16 points while Chaydon Stone had 14.

The Wranglers will be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against New Mexico Military Institute.