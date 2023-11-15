COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers remain No. 3 in NJCAA polls

Nov. 14—The Odessa College men's basketball team remains ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA polls in this week's rankings.

The Wranglers currently sit at 7-0 for the season and are coming off an 80-69 win over Panola College this past Saturday at the Collin County Classic in Plano.

Odessa College will play its home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Wrangler Club Shootout at the OC Sports Center.

They'll return to the floor the following day at 7 p.m. against Weatherford College at the OC Sports Center.

Odessa College will wrap up the tournament with a 4 p.m. game against Blinn College at the OC Sports Center.

South Plains College (5-0) is currently No. 2 while Northwest Florida State College (6-0) is No. 1.