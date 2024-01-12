COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers pull away late in the second half against Frank Phillips College

Jan. 11—Just when things looked like they were about to fall apart for the Odessa College men's basketball team, the Wranglers quickly got out of their funk and took care of business in their 75-58 win over Frank Phillips College Thursday at OC Sports Center.

Playing their conference home opener, the Wranglers overcame a slow start to the second half to put away a Frank Phillips team that was giving OC all they could handle.

The Wranglers improved to 14-2 overall, 2-0 in WJCAC.

The Plainsmen (3-11, 0-1) looked like anything but a team with only three wins as they only trailed 37-31 at the half and used a strong start to the second half to take a 46-45 lead.

However, Odessa College quickly got back into it, going on a 10-0 run which helped them get some separation and take control for the remainder of the game.

"I thought Frank Phillips came down here and played pretty hard," Odessa College head coach Kris Baumann said. "They gave us a great effort. I didn't think we competed at a high enouugh level that we need to in order to win this league. It wasn't our best effort. I was happy we won the game and I was happy with the last eight minutes of the game where we really started to play better."

Odessa College was led in scoring by Brandon Maclin, who had 15 points, going 6-10 on field goals, 1-3 on 3-pointers and 2-2 on free throws.

Daryl Houston had 14 points for the Wranglers, going 7-9 on field goals, 0-1 on 3-pointers.

Esyah Pippa-White had 11 points for Odessa College, going 4-6 on field goals, 2-2 on 3-pointers and 1-3 from the line.

As a team, the Wranglers went 31-57 on field goals, 6-19 on 3-pointers and 7-11 on free throws.

Frank Phillps College was led in scoring by Anthony Walters' 18 points as he went 7-13 on field goals, 2-6 on 3-pointers and 2-2 on free throws.

The Plainsmen went 21-48 on field goals, 10-25 on 3-pointers and 6-6 on free throws.

Both teams began the game trading baskets as the Wranglers had a 7-5 lead with 16:04 left in the first half.

Maclin drew a foul while scoring a layup.

His free throw completed the three-point play for a 10-5 lead.

The Wranglers remained in front throughout the first half.

However, Frank Phillips College never went away and the Wranglers' lead was only 37-31 at halftime.

The Plainsmen began the second half on a 6-0 run, capped off with a basket by Anthony Walters to make it a one-point game.

A technical foul called on Pippa-White sent Anthony Walters to the line for Frank Phillips College where he made both shots, cutting the Wranglers' lead to 44-43 with 15:01 remaining.

Amar Kadic's 3-pointer soon after gave the Plainsmen their first lead of the second half 46-45.

The Wranglers responded with a quick 9-0 run, which included a transition basket by Darius Brent and a 3-pointer by Maclin, making it 54-46 with 11:04 on the clock.

Odessa College's Dylan Sanders added a quick layup and the Wranglers had a 10-point advantage with almost 10 minutes to go.

A 3-pointer by Sanders, followed by an inside jumper by Maclin, made it 63-48 with 8:04 remaining as the Wranglers were able to distance themselves from the Plainsmen.

The Wranglers were not to be denied and will next face New Mexico Junior College at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Hobbs, N.M.

"We have a big game on Monday and if we don't come out with a better effort, it's going to be a long night in Hobbs," Baumann said.