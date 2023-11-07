COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers move to 5-0 with win over Seminole State College

Nov. 6—ENID, Okla. — The Odessa College men's basketball team kept up its undefeated start to the season with a 77-64 win over Seminole State College Monday on the road.

With the win, the Wranglers moved to 5-0 and finished up their first week of the season which began with three consecutive victories at the Bob Chapman Classic in Midland before taking the next two wins in Oklahoma.

Odessa College, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA polls, will next face Lamar State College-Port Arthur at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the Collin County Classic in Plano.

The Wranglers will then play Panola College at noon the following day to finish up the weekend.