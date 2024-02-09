COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers knock off Midland College

Feb. 8—The Odessa College men's basketball team held off Midland College in a 66-60 win Thursday in WJCAC play at OC Sports Center.

The No.9-ranked Wranglers (19-4 overall, 7-2 in conference) were led in scoring by Esyah Pippa-White's 20 points while Damonze Woods had 15 and Brandon Maclin finished with 13 points.

The Chaparrals (15-8, 4-5) were led by Luke Davis' 16 points while Nate Tabor had 13 and Trey Clarke finished with 10.

It was the Wranglers' second win over the Chaparrals this season.

Odessa College will next face Frank Phillips College at 7:30 p.m. Monday in Borger.