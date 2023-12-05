COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers fall to No. 12 in NJCAA ranking
Dec. 4—The Odessa College men's basketball team fell five spots in this week's NJCAA national poll as the Wranglers currently sit at No. 12.
The Wranglers (12-2) fell from their previous spot at No. 7 as the team lost its second game of the season this past weekend in an 81-71 defeat to Trinidad State College Saturday in Roswell, N.M.
Odessa College defeated Adams State JV 98-61 on Sunday to close out the tournament.
The Wranglers will now see a break in their schedule as the team's next game will be the start of WJCAC play against Midland College at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Chaparral Center.
South Plains College moved up to No. 1 in this week's national poll.