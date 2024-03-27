COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers eliminate No. 4 seed Vincennes

Mar. 26—HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Odessa College men's basketball team knocked off No. 4 seed Vincennes 58-56 in the second round of the NJCAA Tournament Tuesday at Hutch Sports Arena.

With the victory, Odessa College will advance to the quarterfinals where the Wranglers will face the winner of Indian Hills at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Vincennes led 28-27 at the half before Odessa College outscored the Trailblazers in the second half 31-28.

Odessa College was led in scoring by Willie Lightfoot who had 25 points while Brandon Maclin scored 12.

Damarien Yates led the Trailblazers in scoring with 22 points while Victor Lado had 12.

The Wranglers improved to 26-8.