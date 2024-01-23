COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers get easy road win over Westerners

Jan. 22—SNYDER — The Odessa College men's basketball team remained undefeated in conference play with a 91-69 victory over Western Texas College Monday on the road.

The No. 7-ranked Wranglers moved to 17-2 overall and 5-0 in WJCAC play.

The Wranglers were led in scoring by Willie Lightfoot who had 13 points while Daryl Houston had 11.

Every player for Odessa College scored a basket.

Western Texas College (7-9, 0-4) remains winless in the WJCAC.

The Westerners were led by Aaron Potter and Jeremiah Nyarko who each had 20 points.

Odessa College will next face Clarendon College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at OC Sports Center.

