COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers defeat Frank Phillips College

Feb. 12—BORGER — The Odessa College men's basketball team defeated Frank Phillips College 65-54 Monday on the road.

The Wranglers improved to 20-4 overall, 8-2 in WJCAC.

Odessa College led 36-28 at the half.

The Wranglers were led in scoring by Damonze Woods who had 17 points while Brandon Maclin had nine. Esyah Pippa-White and Jordan Ray each had eight points.

Frank Phillips College was led by Thompson Camara's 16 points while Jabari Harris had 13 and Josiah Pattinson had eight.

The Wranglers will be back at home against New Mexico Junior College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the OC Sports Center.