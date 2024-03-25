COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Wranglers advance in national tournament

Mar. 24—HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Odessa College men's basketball team defeated Trinidad State 81-52 in the first round of the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament Sunday at Hutch Sports Arena.

The Wranglers (25-8) will advance to the second round where they will face No. 4 seed Vincennes (30-3) at noon Tuesday.

Odessa College led 46-17 at the half and had no trouble putting away Trinidad State.

The Wranglers were led in scoring by Brandon Maclin and Esyah Pippa-Whte who each had 13 points.

Willie Lightfoot had 11 while Jordan Ray finished with nine points.

Trinidad State was led in scoring by Amir Reaves who had 10 points.