College basketball world mourns death of Bob Knight, legendary Indiana Hoosiers coach

Bob Knight, the winningest basketball coach in Indiana history, died on Wednesday at age 83.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," the Knight Family said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend."

Knight's death was felt across the college basketball world, especially at Indiana, where a moment of silence was held in his honor ahead of the Hoosiers' women's basketball team's exhibition game on Wednesday night.

Here's how college basketball reacted to Knight's death:

Indiana statement on Bob Knight's death

Indiana released an obituary for Knight on Wednesday.

One of the most successful & influential figures in the history of college basketball.

Both Indiana men's and women's basketball will wear patches on their jerseys to honor Knight this season, and those are expected to be unveiled on Friday.

Mariah Woodson

Current Indiana coach Mike Woodson's daughter Mariah shared photos of Mike, who played for Knight while at Indiana, with Knight during both Woodson's time as a player and as a coach.

We love you, Coach. Always.

We love you, Coach. Always.

