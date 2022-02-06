College basketball winners and losers: Kansas, Illinois take control of conference races with statement victories

Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The men's college basketball season has officially entered the make-or-break month of February when teams either surge into winning streaks or plummet ahead of March Madness.

Saturday was jam-packed with pivotal conference clashes that further shaped league races and affected projected NCAA Tournament seedings.

Kansas delivered a statement victory over Baylor to take control of the Big 12 race in a top-10 showdown, while also bettering its odds at landing a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday. In the Big Ten, Illinois built its lead in the conference race by escaping Indiana on the road.

A look at Saturday's biggest winners and losers:

Trent Frazier of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after making a basket against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Trent Frazier of the Illinois Fighting Illini celebrates after making a basket against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

Winners

No. 18 Illinois. The Fighting Illini (17-5, 10-2 Big Ten) aren't as talented as last season's team that garnered a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but this Brad Underwood-coached squad is starting to look the part as a dark-horse Final Four contender. Illinois got 23 points from veteran guard Trent Frazier in a 74-57 win over Indiana – just a sign of the group's overall depth. It's not easy to win on the road in the Big Ten, and Illinois showed its mettle. Kofi Cockburn (17 points, eight rebounds) continues to have an All-American campaign.

No. 10 Kansas. The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) came out firing on all cylinders and jumped out to a 20-point lead early in a 83-59 win over No. 8 Baylor. Not only did KU take firm control of the Big 12 Conference title race by handily dispatching the reigning national champions, but now this team is inching closer to contention for a possible No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday with its overall credentials. Coach Bill Self's group does a lot of things right, and this team is extremely deep, led by the backcourt of All-American candidate Ochai Agbaji and veteran Christian Braun (18 points apiece Saturday).

Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 21 Texas. After Texas lost to Texas Tech in coach Chris Beard's homecoming earlier in the week, the Longhorns (17-6, 6-4) came out and played like the talented team its capable of being in a dominant 63-41 victory over No. 22 Iowa State. Texas was absolutely smothering on defense, forcing 18 turnovers and 13% shooting from three for the Cyclones. Marcus Carr is starting to come into his own as the player who was heavily hyped as the top-rated transfer of the offseason from Minnesota.

Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons (19-5, 9-4 ACC) are coming on strong as contenders in the ACC and picked up an important win over Florida State. Jake LaRavia had a near triple-double with 18 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in the 68-60 victory over the Seminoles. That keeps Wake Forest at the top of the pack in the ACC title race to showcase second-year coach Steve Forbes fast work with a program facelift.

Auburn players celebrate with guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) after his game-winning basket against Georgia.
Auburn players celebrate with guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) after his game-winning basket against Georgia.

No. 1 Auburn. It's hard to consider this outcome being in the winners column since the Tigers (22-1, 10-0) barely escaped a huge upset against the worst team in the SEC. Wendell Green Jr.'s tie-breaking layup with four seconds left saved the day in a 74-72 win over Georgia for Auburn, which had just tied Gonzaga in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll top 25 at the No. 1 team this week.

Losers

No. 13 Michigan State. The Spartans (17-5, 8-3 Big Ten) fell out of the conference standings lead with an ugly 84-63 loss to Rutgers on the same day Illinois picked up a big win. Even though this game was on the road, it was an opportunity to make a statement in the Big Ten. Coach Tom Izzo's group showed some more growing pains in this loss after barely escaping bottom-feeder Maryland by two points earlier in the week.

No. 17 UConn. The Huskies (15-6, 6-4 Big East) had a tough task in taking on Big East kingpin No. 12 Villanova on the road in an 85-74 outcome. But it was also a missed opportunity for UConn to pick up a résumé-boosting victory and separate itself in a crowded league race. Coach Dan Hurley's group has now lost two in a row, after dropping an unexpected home game to Creighton earlier this week. This program is on the cusp of becoming a contender. Saturday was proof UConn isn't there just yet.

No. 23 Xavier. After vaulting into the Coaches Poll top 25, the Musketeers (16-6, 6-5) just suffered a résumé-staining loss to Big East doormat DePaul 69-65. It was the first loss for Xavier against a non-ranked opponent this season. This happened with DePaul's leading scorer Javon Freeman-Liberty out of the game. The loss pushes Xavier more towards the middle of the pack in the Big East.

Michigan. The Wolverines (11-9, 5-5) clearly have fallen off the rails after being the preseason No. 6 team in the country in November and now middling around .500 here in February. Saturday's road game against No. 3 Purdue was an opportunity to change the narrative, but an 82-76 loss – in spite of Hunter Dickinson's 28 points – just reaffirms Michigan's not the upstart team it was last year under coach Juwan Howard.

Follow college basketball reporter Scott Gleeson on Twitter @ScottMGleeson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College basketball winners, losers: Kansas, Illinois make statements

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia gets 5th straight win against Miami, 71-58

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Armaan Franklin scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half to help Virginia cruise to a 71-58 victory over Miami on Saturday. Virginia (14-9, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight against Miami (16-7, 8-4). Franklin hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc to close the first half and Virginia led 35-26.

  • Frazier, No. 18 Illinois surge in 2nd half past Indiana

    BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) No. 18 Illinois needed someone other than Kofi Cockburn to produce Saturday. Trent Frazier delivered with a nearly flawless second half. The senior guard made all three of his shots inside the arc, went 2 of 3 from 3-point range and hit both free throws to finish with 23 points while leading the Fighting Illini to a 74-57 victory at Indiana.

  • Breakdown: #4 Purdue's win over Michigan

    Nothing's easy in the Big Ten, as they say, and this certainly wasn't, No. 4 Purdue's 82-76 win over Michigan, who the Boilermakers will meet again Thursday night in Ann Arbor. Roughed up by Michigan's trapping, with little help from the referees' whistles, and needing answers for Wolverine big man Hunter Dickinson's deluge of jumpers, fourth-ranked Purdue saw a 12-point second half lead narrowed to just four with two minutes remaining. To close out a game in which Purdue couldn't rely on the three-pointer as much as usual, the Boilermakers needed key stops, and got just that, holding out to beat the Wolverines by a half dozen after Michigan scored a meaningless lay-in at the buzzer.

  • Ocahi Agbaji returns to the lineup, helps Kansas Jayhawks roll past Baylor Bears

    Ochai Agbaji, who missed Tuesday’s game at Iowa State because of COVID protocols, had 18 points for Kansas.

  • No. 10 Kansas quickly builds huge lead, routs No. 8 Baylor

    LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji each scored 18 points and No. 10 Kansas bolted to a big lead and routed No. 8 Baylor 83-59 Saturday to hold the top spot in the Big 12 Conference race. The Jayhawks (19-3, 8-1) led by as many as 34 points late in the game. This was the first time Kansas had hosted a defending national champion since Dec. 15, 2018, when it beat Villanova 74-71 at Allen Fieldhouse.

  • Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 84-63 loss at Rutgers

    Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch gives his initial thoughts from Piscataway on the Spartans' performance against the Scarlet Knights

  • Geno Auriemma talks Paige Bueckers rehab, preview and rivalry with Tennessee | UConn News Conference

    UConn head coach Geno Auriemma says star guard Paige Bueckers "looks great" and is making tremendous progress in her rehab. She will be seeing her doctors on Sunday to determine the next step. Auriemma also talks about UConn's long standing rivalry with Tennessee, dating back to days when Pat Summitt coached the Lady Vols. With more players returning from COVID protocol and various injuries, he's hoping to play a more high tempo style on both ends of the floor.

  • College Basketball storylines 5 weeks from Selection Sunday

    Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the top storylines in college basketball as we are just five weeks away from the biggest day on the college calendar, Selection Sunday.

  • How to watch Michigan State vs. Rutgers basketball on TV, live stream, betting line

    What you need to know to watch the Michigan State vs. Rutgers college basketball game on Saturday.

  • Do you live in a Kentucky county named after someone who enslaved Black people?

    Seventy-four Kentucky counties are named after people who were once slave owners. Here are the names.

  • More than ready for Beijing, says Aussie champion Camplin

    Camplin, who retired from aerial skiing after competing in the 2006 Games, is in Beijing as the deputy chef de mission for the Australian 2022 team.Asked at a news conference on Friday if she had any advice for the Aussie aerial skiers competing in Beijing, Camplin said she was there to support them in the background and felt the athletes had done everything they can to prepare."What they do day in and day out and what got them to be here, what enabled them to achieve the performances that put them on the world standing they hold today, they don't need to do anything other than that," Camplin said.Australia has a particularly successful track record in aerials, which sees skiers soar to perform complex flips and stunts after jumping off a steep snowy slope.

  • Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu reacts to Gary Payton drafting him for Rising Stars

    Dosunmu expressed his gratitude that Payton drafted him for his team in the NBA Rising Stars game as part of All-Star Weekend.

  • Colorado on the brunt end of Paul Myerberg’s transfer portal winners and losers

    Colorado received some national attention, but not in a good way

  • With COVID staffing crunch, who’s going to teach the kids?

    With teacher absences mounting and substitutes in short supply, parents may be wondering: Who’s teaching the kids?

  • Letters to Sports: Rams in Super Bowl evokes spectrum of emotions

    L.A. Times readers sound off on the pros and cons of the Rams reaching the Super Bowl and weigh in on coverage of USC, tennis and women's sports.

  • Kansas men’s basketball crushes Baylor in matchup of top-10 Big 12 Conference foes

    The Jayhawks didn’t struggle in their return to Allen Fieldhouse. In fact, they dominated the visiting Bears for another Big 12 Conference win.

  • No. 7 Arizona grinds out 76-66 win over No. 3 UCLA

    TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) Arizona's offense, after flowing so well in the first half, hit a Bruins wall in the second. In stepped Kerr Kriisa. The Estonian guard who missed all 12 of his shots the first go-round against UCLA, calmly sank a 3-pointer with two minutes left, allowing the Wildcats space enough to pull out a hard-fought win.

  • Report: Raiders to hire Giants DC Patrick Graham for same role

    The Raiders are reportedly hiring Giants DC Patrick Graham for the same role.

  • Key takeaways from South Carolina's home blowout loss to No. 22 Tennessee takeaways

    What we learned as the South Carolina Gamecocks were ran off its own floor by the Tennessee Volunteers.

  • Young: The GOP's irrevocable split with truth

    Republicans don’t have a “trust gap.” They simply, irrevocably, refuse to acknowledge truth.