College basketball weekly: Grand Canyon faces test at home against No. 25 San Diego State

Nov 19, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; GCU Lopes fans cheer from the stands as the team plays the South Carolina Gamecocks at Desert Diamond Arena.

Grand Canyon (6-1), with its highest NET ranking (58) since becoming an NCAA Division I school 11 years ago, has a chance to knock off a Top 25 team for the first time in its basketball history.

The Antelopes take on national runner-up and No. 25-ranked San Diego State (6-1) on Tuesday night at 7 at GCU Arena, where the largest crowd in program history is expected. The arena can seat more than 7,000 people.

It is being televised nationally on ESPNU.

"Really cool," GCU coach Bryce Drew said about playing San Diego State. "You don’t get many times where you get the national runner-up in your home arena on national TV."

GCU's only loss was on a neutral court (Desert Diamond Arena) to 7-0 South Carolina of the SEC by seven points two weeks ago. South Carolina has a No. 29 NET ranking.

GCU escaped UT Arlington 76-69 on Saturday, finishing the game on a 14-2 run, as 6-foot-7 guard Tyon Grant-Foster had 21 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego State's road record since March 2019 is 32-10, the second-best record in the nation since then, only to Gonzaga, which is 29-4 on the road. This is a Phoenix homecoming for former Sunnyslope forward Elijah Saunders, who was a part of last year's Final Four team and is averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in the first seven games this year.

Grand Canyon students getting ready for tomorrow night's game with San Diego State. Photo courtesy of GCU athletics. pic.twitter.com/dmajjofXo0 — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) December 5, 2023

GCU wraps up the week with its first non-conference road game, a trip to Lynchburg, Virginia to play Liberty (6-2) in a noon game Saturday.

ASU men face SMU at home, women play GCU

Arizona State's men's team (5-2), which has won its last three games, has a home game Wednesday at 8 p.m., against SMU (6-3), then travels to play San Diego (6-3) on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Sun Devils are coming off a 72-61 win at home Sunday against San Francisco, as Frankie Collins had 21 points and eight rebounds and Jamiya Neal added 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The women's team (7-2), in the midst of a turn-around season, has one game, at 1 p.m., Friday, at home, against GCU. Jaddan Simmons and Jalyn Brown both are averaging close to 13 points to lead the Sun Devils. GCU (6-2) has its only game this week at ASU with Trinity San Antonio lead the team in scoring with 13 points a game, followed by Tiarra Brown at 10 points a game. Last year, GCU fell at home to ASU 80-72.

No. 1 Arizona men to get tested by No. 23 Wisconsin

Arizona men, which moved up to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll on Monday, has one game this week, but it's a big one, taking on No. 23 Wisconsin on Saturday at McKale Center in Tucson. Wisconsin (6-2) is playing at Michigan State on Tuesday, before making its way to Arizona. The Wildcats (7-0) beat Michigan State 74-68 in Palm Desert, California on Nov. 23.

The Arizona women (6-2), coming off a 72-53 loss at UNLV, will play at home Thursday at 6:30 p.m., against San Diego (3-5), which beat San Diego State in overtime 77-71 on Nov. 28.

