College basketball: Warriors overwhelm Gogebic, 91-55

Dec. 1—WILLMAR — The Ridgewater Warriors men's basketball team dominated Gogebic Community College on Friday.

Ridgewater beat the Samsons, 91-55. Gogebic Community College is in Ironwood, Michigan.

The Warriors had 12 players notch at least one point. Three finished in the double figures.

Que Long, a sophomore from Enid, Oklahoma, led Ridgewater with 19 points. Marwan Abdi, a sophomore from St. Peter, had 15 points and Kolton Kunz, a freshman from Mankato, added 12.

The Warriors also got solid efforts from Aiden Wichmann, a freshman from Balaton, and Keegan Shrider, a freshman from Cambridge. Both are guards and each had nine points and seven assists.

Ridgewater plays host to Central Lakes College-Brainerd at 2 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.