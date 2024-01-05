COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB wins close one against Eastern New Mexico

Jan. 4—The UTPB men's basketball team survived a 79-76 win over Eastern New Mexico in a Lone Star Conference game Thursday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons moved to 9-3 overall, 4-2 in conference play while Eastern New Mexico is now 8-3, 4-1.

UTPB was led by Lathan Bastian's 26 points while Maison Adeleye had 17 and Alex Matthews scored 12 points.

The Greyhounds were led in scoring by Greg Johnson's 18 points while Mario Whitley had 17 and Jahcoree Ealy finished with 16. Lyron Bennett also scored in double figures, finishing the game with 10 points.

UTPB will be back at home for a 3:30 p.m. contest against Western New Mexico Saturday at Falcon Dome.