COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB returns home

Jan. 3—The UTPB men's basketball team returns to the court with a Lone Star Conference game against Eastern New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons enter 2024 at 8-3 overall, 3-2 in Lone Star Conference play.

The Greyhounds (8-2, 4-0) are coming off a 104-69 win over Navajo Tech in nonconference play back on Dec. 19.

The Falcons are also coming off a victory over Navajo Tech, winning 128-42 on Dec. 18 at Falcon Dome.

UTPB will remain at home this weekend when the Falcons host Western New Mexico at 3 p.m. Saturday.