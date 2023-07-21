COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB players selected to NABC Honors Court

Jul. 20—UTPB men's basketball players Keyon Craddock, Dajuan Jones and Alvarez Powell were selected to the 2022-23 NABC Honors Court.

This is the second straight year that all three have been recognized.

The NABC Honors Court includes junior, senior and graduate men's basketball players who finished the 2022-23 school year with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Craddock, a junior majoring in Kinesiology, played in 31 games averaging 10.13 points a game while shooting 34.2% on 3-pointers and 82.9% from the line.

Jones, a graduate student finishing his MBA, played in 31 games averaging 13.07 points and 5.29 assists per game while shooting 36.2% on 3-pointers and 92.4% from the line.

Powell, a senior majoring in Business Finance, played in 25 games and shot 54.8% from the floor and 72.7% from the line.