COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB knocks off Arkansas-Fort Smith

Dec. 9—The UTPB men's basketball team continued its winning run with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas-Fort Smith Saturday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons moved to 7-2 overall, 3-1 in Lone Star Conference while UAFS fell to 1-8, 0-4.

UTPB was led by Alex Matthews' 21 points while Lathaniel Bastian had 16.

UAFS was led by Payton Brown's 21 points while Ryan Maxwell had 10.

UTPB's lead was 37-32 at the half before the Falcons outscored the Lions 38-30 in the second half.