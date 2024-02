Feb. 14—The UTPB men's basketball team will look to rebound when the Falcons face Midwestern State at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falcon Dome.

UTPB (13-10 overall, 8-9 in Lone Star Conference) is coming off three straight losses with the last one being a 60-58 loss to Lubbock Christian this past Saturday at home.

The Mustangs (13-10, 8-9) are coming off an 86-70 win over Western New Mexico.