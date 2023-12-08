COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB holds off Oklahoma Christian

Dec. 7—The UTPB men's basketball team survived a late scare with a 76-73 win over Oklahoma Christian in Lone Star Conference play Thursday at Falcon Dome.

With UTPB ahead by one with two seconds remaining in the game, a 3-pointer attempt by Oklahoma Christian was no good and the Falcons rebounded with still time on the clock as UTPB's Alex Matthews was sent to the line with after a personal foul.

Matthews made both shots and the Falcons moved to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

UTPB led 43-31 at the half before Oklahoma Christian outscored the Falcons 42-33 in the second half.

UTPB's Keyon Craddock led the Falcons in scoring with 21 points while Matthews had 18 and Ty Briscoe had 14.

Oklahoma Christian (2-6, 0-3) was led by Edmundson's 20 points while Karlyn Kenner had 12 and Quinton Johnson finished with 11.

UTPB will next face Arkansas-Forth Smith at 3 p.m. Saturday at home.