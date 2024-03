Mar. 1—The UTPB men's basketball season came to an end with a 68-67 loss to Angelo State Thursday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons finished the season 17-11 overall and 12-10 in Lone Star Conference.

UTPB was led in scoring by Maison Adeleye's 21 points while Alex Matthews finished with 12 and Keyon Craddock had 10.

Angelo State moved to 19-9, 14-8.