COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Angelo State

Dec. 12—SAN ANGELO — The UTPB men's basketball team saw its winning streak come to an end with a 74-65 loss to Angelo State Tuesday on the road.

The Falcons moved to 7-3 overall, 3-2 in Lone Star Conference while the Rams moved to 8-1, 5-0.

The loss ends the Falcons' three-game winning streak in Lone Star Conference play.

Angelo State took a commanding halftime lead at 42-20 and didn't look back, even after being outscored 45-32 in the second half.

The Falcons were led in scoring by DJ Armstrong's 15 points while Keyon Craddock had 14 points and Lathaniel Bastian finished with 13.

UTPB will be back on the court against Navajo Technical at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.