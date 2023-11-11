COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB falls to Adams State in season opener

Nov. 10—SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The UTPB men's basketball team began its season with a 70-67 loss to Adams State Friday at the South Central Region Challenge in Utah.

The Grizzlies (1-0) took a 34-26 halftime lead and held off the Falcons (0-1) in the second half.

UTPB was led in scoring by Zy Wright who had 12 points while DJ Armstrong, Keyon Craddock and Ty Briscoe each had 10.

Adams State was led by Austin Fadal's 17 points while Destan Williams had 16.

UTPB will next face Westminster at 1 p.m. Saturday.