COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB defeats Sul Ross State

Nov. 17—UTPB defeated Sul Ross State in a 94-51 win Friday at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons improved to 2-1 for the season while Sul Ross State fell to 1-1.

It was 54-20 at the half as UTPB took control early and didn't look back.

UTPB was led by Maison Adeleye who had 20 points while Zy Wright had 18 points and Ty Briscoe scored 12 points.

UTPB will remain at home next week when the Falcons host the Walk On's Thanksgiving Classic.

UTPB will face Northern New Mexico at 4 p.m. Nov. 24 before facing Southeastern Oklahoma State at 4 p.m. the following day.