COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB defeats Navajo Tech in nonconference game

Dec. 19—The UTPB men's basketball team closed out 2023 with a strong showing, defeating Navajo Tech in a 128-42 contest Monday in a nonconference game at Falcon Dome.

The Falcons led 68-15 at the half and continued to dominate in the second half.

UTPB improved to 8-3 for the season while Navajo Tech fell to 0-5.

The Falcons were led by Lathaniel Bastian in scoring with 19 points while Alex Matthews had 18 and DJ Armstrong and Maison Adeleye each had 16.

UTPB's next game will be against Eastern New Mexico at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4 at Falcon Dome.