College basketball: Univ. of North Carolina All-American R.J. Davis to return

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis was the 2023-24 ACC Player of the Year. Photo by Maggie Hobson/UNC Athletics

May 1 (UPI) -- All-American guard R.J. Davis will return for a fifth season of college basketball at North Carolina, he announced Wednesday on social media.

"I'm back," Davis wrote on an X and Instagram post, which included a highlight video.

Davis, 22, averaged a career-high 21.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game over 37 appearances last season for the Tar Heels. The 2023-2024 ACC Player of the Year made nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts.

He averaged 15.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his first 138 collegiate appearances.

Davis led the Tar Heels to a 29-8 record last season, resulting in a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Their season ended with an Elite Eight loss to No. 4 Alabama.

He was not projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.