College basketball: UMF men fall to Colby

Dec. 5—FARMINGTON — Jack Lawson poured in 27 points to lead Colby College to a 98-76 men's basketball victory over UMaine-Farmington on Tuesday.

Lawson, who also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds, was one of five double-figure scorers for the Mules (5-4). Max Poulton scored 19, Marcos Montiel had 14, Liam O'Connell added 13 and Lucas Green finished with 12.

Zachary Mickle and Simon Chadbourne paced the Beavers (5-4) with 15 points apiece. All of Chadbourne's scoring came via five 3-pointers, while Mickle made three treys. Brock Flagg contributed 11 for UMF, while Will Harriman scored 10, Anthony Jordan nine and Dylan Griffin eight. Griffin also pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.

