The college basketball transfer portal has seen a shocking number of entrants

Modern-day college basketball is defined by NIL and the transfer portal.

The last few days have been a shining example. First, former Wisconsin star guard A.J. Storr committed to Kansas — his seventh school in seven years dating back to high school. That wasn’t much of a surprise. But then three-year starter Chucky Hepburn surprisingly entered as well.

If Hepburn could leave a program like Wisconsin after starting for three years and becoming the face of the team, then anybody could leave anywhere. It’s the reality of the current age of the sport.

The current numbers of transfer portal entrants show that reality.

Chas Wolfe of PrepScouting.net put out the updated figures on X on Friday. They include 1,701 total entrants, 156 freshmen, 626 sophomores, 519 juniors and 400 seniors.

The tough reality is only 22% of the entrants have committed to a new school. That number will rise in the coming weeks, but still won’t come near 100%.

Men's D1 College Hoops Transfer Portal Update (4.19.24)

Total Entered: 1,701

Freshman: 156 (43 committed 27%)

Sophomores: 626 (140 / 22%)

Juniors: 519 (91 / 17%)

Seniors: 400 110 / 27%) Total Committed: (384 total / 22% Portal Kinda Closes on 5.1.24 — Chas. Wolfe (@highmajorscoop) April 19, 2024

The portal will stay open for the rest of the month movement continues across the sport. For programs like Wisconsin, the time must be spent rebuilding what is now a somewhat-broken roster.

