College basketball transfer portal names to watch

There are over 1,000 players in the college basketball transfer portal, including some genuine college basketball superstars from smaller conferences who very likely want to transfer to a blue-blood program and get a chance to reach the Final Four before they move to the NBA. We’re not going to tell you that USC has a good chance of landing that type of transfer. No, that’s where Kansas and North Carolina and Kentucky will always have the inside track. The top schools get the top players. USC is not in that conversation.

However, the fact that elite players are available in the portal is still good for USC. Why? If Kansas gets this superstar player and North Carolina gets that elite transfer over there, that fills a roster spot for both schools. That’s a roster spot unavailable for a role-player transfer who might have a more limited skill set but who can meet a specific need.

While the blue bloods chase the star transfers, USC has better odds of getting the specific pieces it needs to round out its roster and make a real run at the Pac-12 championship and the second weekend (Sweet 16 or Elite Eight) of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

USC has multiple open roster slots after a number of Trojans entered the portal. Andy Enfield needs to pounce on this opportunity. Here are some names to watch. Some of them are the superstars USC won’t likely get, but others are the role players the Trojans can — and must — add to their roster:

BAYLOR GUARD LJ CRYER

Mar 19, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Baylor Bears guard LJ Cryer (4) reacts in the first half against the Creighton Bluejays at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor guard LJ Cryer averaged 15 PPG this past season and should be one of the bigger names in the portal after Baylor lost to Creighton in the NCAA Tournament.

KANSAS STATE FORWARD ISMAEL MASSOUD

Mar 25, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Kansas State Wildcats forward Ismael Massoud (25) drives to the basket against Florida Atlantic Owls guard Brandon Weatherspoon (23) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ismael Massoud averaged only 5.1 PPG for Kansas State, but he exploded in the Michigan State victory in the Sweet 16 with 15 points and four 3-pointers. Another program might be able to give him more minutes — a program such as USC.

ORAL ROBERTS GUARD MAX ABMAS

Mar 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) dribbles the ball during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Max Abmas was one of the top players in the nation once again, averaging 21.9 PPG with 4.4 rebounds and four assists on 43 percent shooting and 37 percent from three-point land. Abmas is leaving Oral Roberts and looking to finish off his college career with a team that has Final Four hopes, most likely.

IONA GUARD WALTER CLAYTON JR.

Mar 17, 2023; Albany, NY, USA; Iona Gaels guard Walter Clayton Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against UConn Huskies guard Nahiem Alleyne (4) during the second half at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Pitino left Iona for St. John’s and Fairleigh Dickinson HC Tobin Anderson became the new Gaels head coach. Walter Clayton Jr. averaged 16.8 PPG with 4.3 rebounds and was the leading scorer for Iona, and his phone should be buzzing nonstop.

PROVIDENCE GUARD JARED BYNUM

Mar 17, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; Providence Friars guard Jared Bynum (4) reacts after the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Friars at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Providence is also undergoing a coaching change with Ed Cooley headed to Georgetown, and Jared Bynum tossed his name in the transfer portal. Bynum averaged 10 PPG with 4.3 assists for the Friars.

TENNESSEE FORWARD OLIVIER NKAMHOUA

Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) passes the ball during a NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game between Tennessee and FAU in Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Volsfau0323 0325

The Volunteers lost to Florida Atlantic as the Owls pushed to the Final Four. Olivier Nkamhoua averaged 11 PPG with five rebounds but had 27 points in the win over Duke, showing programs just how explosive he is.

TEXAS TECH FORWARD FARDAWS AIMAQ

Mar 4, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Fardaws Aimaq (11) shoots the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Tyreek Smith (23) in the first half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Fardaws Aimaq averaged 11.1 PPG with 7.9 rebounds for the Red Raiders and is going to be a top name in the portal.

WASHINGTON STATE GUARD TJ BAMBA

Mar 9, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington State Cougars guard TJ Bamba (5) dribbles against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Cougars did not have a good season, and TJ Bamba is looking for another program after averaging 15.8 PPG at Washington State.

SYRACUSE GUARD JOE GIRARD

Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joe Girard III (11) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Jeremy Roach (3) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Orange are losing Joe Girard, and the talented guard averaged 16.4 PPG on 40 percent from the field and 38 percent from downtown.

HOUSTON GUARD TRAMON MARK

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) and Houston Cougars forward J’Wan Roberts (13) react during the first half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal against the Miami Hurricanes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Cougars entered March Madness as a popular Final Four pick, but they didn’t make it. As a result, Tramon Mark is in the portal after averaging 10 PPG with 4.9 rebounds, and his 26-point performance against Auburn shows what he brings to the table.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire