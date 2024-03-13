What college basketball tournament games are today? What to watch as March Madness nears

UCLA Bruins forward Adem Bona (3) rebounds the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum.

Wednesday marks the start of a few college basketball tournaments, but also marks pivotal moments in the quarterfinals for others. There are even a few championship games thrown in as well.

While ten different conferences start their tournaments today, three -- the Big Sky, Patriot League, and Southland Conferences -- will play their championship games today. With six schools having already secured bids to this year's March Madness tournament, the pool will expand by 50% by the end of today's action.

Among the most notable tournaments starting today are the SEC, Pac-12, Big Ten, Mountain West, and AAC. Here's everything to know about each conference tournament game on Wednesday, March 13.

What games are today? All conference tournament games Wednesday, March 13

*All times Eastern

A-10 Tournament

All games available for viewing on USA Network.

No. 9 St. Joseph's at No. 8 George Mason, 11:30 a.m.

No. 12 Fordham at No. 5 VCU, 2 p.m.

No. 10 La Salle at No. 7 St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

TBD at No. 6 Dusquesne, 7:30 p.m.

AAC Tournament

All games can be viewed on ESPN+.

No. 13 Rice at No. 12 Wichita St., 1 p.m.

No. 14 UTSA at No. 11 Temple, 3 p.m.

Big 12 Tournament

BYU and Kansas' games will air on ESPN2. Both the TCU and Texas games can be streamed through the Big 12 Network on ESPN+.

No. 12 UCF at No. 5 BYU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 8 TCU, 3 p.m.

No. 10 Kansas State at No. 7 Texas, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Cincinnati at No. 6 Kansas, 9:30 p.m.

ACC Tournament

Each game will be broadcasted on ESPN and ESPN2.

No. 9 Florida St at No. 8 Virginia Tech, 12 p.m.

No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 5 Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.

No. 10 NC State at No. 7 Syracuse, 7 p.m.

TBD at No. 6 Clemson, 9:30 p.m.

MAAC Tournament

All games to be broadcasted on ESPN+.

No. 9 Canisius at No. 1 Quinnipiac, 6:30 p.m.

TBD at No. 2 Fairfield, 9 p.m.

Conference USA Tournament

Available to stream on ESPN+.

TBD at No. 1 Sam Houston, 6:30 p.m.

No. 7 Middle Tennessee at No. 2 LA Tech, 9 p.m.

Big Sky Tournament

The championship can be watched on ESPN2 or ESPN+.

TBD at TBD, 11:30 p.m.

Southland Conference Tournament

This conference title game can be viewed on ESPN2 or streamed with Sling TV.

TBD at No. 1 McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Mountain West Tournament

All games can be viewed on the Mountain West Network.

No. 9 Fresno St. at No. 8 Wyoming, 2 p.m.

No. 10 San Jose St. at No. 7 Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

No. 11 Air Force at No. 6 New Mexico, 7 p.m.

SWAC Tournament

All games can be viewed on ESPN+.

No. 7 Alabama A&M at No. 2 Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

No. 8 Alabama St. at No. 1 Grambling St., 9:30 p.m.

Big Ten Tournament

All games can be viewed on Peacock.

No. 13 Rutgers at No. 12 Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

No. 14 Michigan at No. 11 Penn St., 9 p.m.

WAC Tournament

All games can be viewed on ESPN+.

No. 8 CA Baptist at No. 5 Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Abilene Christian at No. 6 Stephen F. Austin, 11:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament

All games can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network as can be streamed on Fubo TV.

No. 9 USC at No. 8 Washington, 3 p.m.

No. 12 Oregon St. at No. 5 UCLA, 5:30 p.m.

No. 10 Stanford at No. 10 Cal, 9 p.m.

No. 11 Arizona St. at No. 6 Utah, 11:30 p.m.

Big East Tournament

Each of these games will air on Fox Sports 1.

No. 9 Xavier at No. 8 Butler, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Georgetown at No. 7 Providence, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 DePaul at No. 6 Villanova, 9 p.m.

Big West Tournament

All games can be viewed on ESPN+.

No. 8 Cal State Bakersfield at No. 5 UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Cal State Northridge at No. 6 UC Santa Barbara, 11:30 p.m.

MEAC Tournament

All games can be viewed on ESPN+.

No. 8 Coppin St. at No. 1 Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

No. 7 Maryland Eastern Shore at No. 2 NC Central, 8 p.m.

Patriot League Tournament

The Patriot League finals can be watched on the CBS Sports Network.

No. 6 Lehigh at No. 1 Colgate, 7 p.m.

SEC Tournament

All games listed below can be viewed on ESPN+ or the SEC Network.

No. 13 Vanderbilt at No. 12 Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Missouri at No. 10 Georgia, 9:30 p.m.

