College Basketball’s Top 50 Dunks of the Decade
Our college basketball all-decade content continues today with the top 50 dunks from the last ten years.
We’ve already discussed the best players, the best teams, the best coaches and the biggest ‘what ifs?’ from the last decade.
Today, I have something special. Did you want a list of college basketball’s all-decade top dunks?
I know you did.
1. Ja Morant vs. UT Martin
2. Zylan Cheatham vs. Oregon
3. Jordan Davis vs. Montana
4. Travis Leslie vs. Kentucky
5. Deonte Burton vs. Boise State
6. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Cincinnati
7. Rawle Alkins vs. USC
8. Zion vs. Virginia
9. Olu Ashaolu vs. Utah
10. Jerian Grant vs. Georgia Tech
11. Deonte Burton vs. Samford
12. Lindell Wigginton vs. Oklahoma
13. Shay Shine vs. UNC Asheville
14. Grayson Allen vs. UNLV
15. Jonathan Motley vs. Kansas
16. Ja Morant vs. Alabama
17. Jamaal Franklin vs. Fresno State
18. Deonte Burton vs. West Virginia
19. Michael Qualls vs. Kentucky
20. Salavace Townsend vs. Charleston Southern
21. Kerwin Roach vs. UT Arlington
22. Admiral Schofield vs. Mississippi State
23. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Florida
24. Victor Oladipo vs. Kentucky
25. Eric Griffin vs. NC A&T
26. Jarrett Allen vs. West Virginia
27. Tekele Cotton vs. Illinois State
28. Mustapha Farrakhan vs. N.C. State
29. Wayne Selden vs. Baylor
30. Some kid vs. I have no clue but GOD DAMN
31. Jon Octeus vs. Indiana
32. Kyle Kuric vs. Notre Dame
33. Josh Adams vs. UNLV
34. Ja Morant vs. Marquette
35. Derrick Jones vs. NM Highlands
36. Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Alabama
37. Abdel Nader vs. Oklahoma State
38. Zion vs. Clemson Zion vs. Gonzaga Zion vs. Indiana
39. Kerwin Roach vs. Duke
40. Kwame Alexander vs. Who cares
41. Ronald Roberts vs. Creighton
42. Markel Brown vs. Missouri
43. Thomas Robinson vs. Baylor
44. Zhaire Smith vs. Stephen F. Austin
45. James Young vs. UConn
46. Montrezl Harrell vs. Michigan
47. Mo Bamba vs. VCU
48. Dexter Strickland vs. Kyle Singler
49. Rysheed Jordan vs. Villanova
50. Jericho Sims vs. West Virginia