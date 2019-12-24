College Basketball’s Top 50 Dunks of the Decade

Our college basketball all-decade content continues today with the top 50 dunks from the last ten years.

We’ve already discussed the best players, the best teams, the best coaches and the biggest ‘what ifs?’ from the last decade.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Today, I have something special. Did you want a list of college basketball’s all-decade top dunks?

I know you did.

And have I got you covered.

Story continues

1. Ja Morant vs. UT Martin

2. Zylan Cheatham vs. Oregon

3. Jordan Davis vs. Montana

4. Travis Leslie vs. Kentucky

5. Deonte Burton vs. Boise State

6. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Cincinnati

7. Rawle Alkins vs. USC

8. Zion vs. Virginia

9. Olu Ashaolu vs. Utah

10. Jerian Grant vs. Georgia Tech

11. Deonte Burton vs. Samford

12. Lindell Wigginton vs. Oklahoma

13. Shay Shine vs. UNC Asheville

14. Grayson Allen vs. UNLV

15. Jonathan Motley vs. Kansas

16. Ja Morant vs. Alabama

17. Jamaal Franklin vs. Fresno State

18. Deonte Burton vs. West Virginia

19. Michael Qualls vs. Kentucky

20. Salavace Townsend vs. Charleston Southern

21. Kerwin Roach vs. UT Arlington

22. Admiral Schofield vs. Mississippi State

23. Willie Cauley-Stein vs. Florida

24. Victor Oladipo vs. Kentucky

25. Eric Griffin vs. NC A&T

26. Jarrett Allen vs. West Virginia

27. Tekele Cotton vs. Illinois State

28. Mustapha Farrakhan vs. N.C. State

29. Wayne Selden vs. Baylor

30. Some kid vs. I have no clue but GOD DAMN

31. Jon Octeus vs. Indiana

32. Kyle Kuric vs. Notre Dame

33. Josh Adams vs. UNLV

34. Ja Morant vs. Marquette

35. Derrick Jones vs. NM Highlands

36. Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Alabama

37. Abdel Nader vs. Oklahoma State

38. Zion vs. Clemson Zion vs. Gonzaga Zion vs. Indiana

39. Kerwin Roach vs. Duke

40. Kwame Alexander vs. Who cares

41. Ronald Roberts vs. Creighton

42. Markel Brown vs. Missouri

43. Thomas Robinson vs. Baylor

44. Zhaire Smith vs. Stephen F. Austin

45. James Young vs. UConn

46. Montrezl Harrell vs. Michigan

47. Mo Bamba vs. VCU

48. Dexter Strickland vs. Kyle Singler

49. Rysheed Jordan vs. Villanova

50. Jericho Sims vs. West Virginia