College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Kentucky’s No. 1 as the top reshuffles

There was definitely some shuffling at the top of the rankings this week.

Kentucky jumped up to No. 1 after they, as the No. 2 team in the country, knocked off then-No. 1 Michigan State. The Spartans fell to No. 4, behind No. 2 Louisville – who looked awesome in two wins, including a road win against Miami – and No. 3 Duke – who knocked off No. 5 Kansas.

To be perfectly frank, I don’t really see all that much difference between the teams in the top five, and if you were going to tell me that any one of them actually was the best team in college basketball, I might believe it.

Hell, I think that Villanova and Gonzaga probably belong somewhere in that conversation, too. Maybe even a team like Arizona or Washington as well.

It’s early in the year so these things are going to constantly change, but this is where I currently stand.

1. KENTUCKY (2-0, Last week: 2)

2. LOUISVILLE (2-0, 4)

3. DUKE (2-0, 6)

4. MICHIGAN STATE (1-1, 1)

5. KANSAS (1-1, 3)

6. VILLANOVA (1-0, 5)

7. GONZAGA (2-0, 8)

8. MARYLAND (2-0, 9)

9. VIRGINIA (2-0, 10)

10. TEXAS TECH (2-0, 11)

11. OREGON (2-0, 12)

12. SETON HALL (2-0, 13)

13. NORTH CAROLINA (2-0, 14)

14. ARIZONA (2-0, 16)

15. UTAH STATE (2-0, 15)

16. SAINT MARY’S (1-0, 17)

17. XAVIER (2-0, 18)

18. LSU (1-0, 19)

19. FLORIDA (1-1, 7)

20. MEMPHIS (2-0, 21)

21. WASHINGTON (1-0, NR)

22. AUBURN (2-0, 22)

23. TENNESSEE (1-0, 23)

24. OHIO STATE (2-0, 25)

25. TEXAS (2-0, NR)

NEW ADDITIONS: No. 21 Washington, No. 25 Texs

DROPPED OUT: No. 20 Baylor, No. 24 VCU