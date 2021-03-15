College basketball top 25: Illinois, Loyola rise; could meet in NCAA dance

Top 25 rankings: Illinois, Loyola flex in season's final poll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The final AP Top 25 college basketball rankings are upon us. A pair of Illinois schools have a lot to be excited about.

Illinois is up to No. 2 while Loyola moves up a spot to No. 17 this week. The two teams could play each other in the second round of the NCAA Tournament if the Fighting Illini, the top seed in the Midwest region, beats Drexel and 8-seed Loyola defeats Georgia Tech this Friday.

Fellow top seeds Gonzaga (No. 1), Baylor (No. 3) and Michigan (No. 4) comprise the other spots within the top four.

Five Big Ten teams are in the Top 25, including Ohio State (No. 7), Iowa (No. 8) and Purdue (No. 20). BYU is the lone newcomer in the poll (No. 23).

Here are the rest of the rankings:

