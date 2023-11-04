College Basketball - Teams to watch in 2023-2024

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the teams he’s keeping an eye on this upcoming season.

JASON FITZ: College basketball season is here! I can't believe it! It's impossible to predict the Final Four this early, but we can give you teams to keep an eye on.

At the top of my list, Duke coming in this year. Jon Scheyer was always going to have a ton of pressure replacing Coach K. We all know that. But this year, they have the number two recruiting class in the country, three five-star prospects. When you think about the way Duke is judged-- it's championship or bust-- there will be all sorts of eyes on how that roster comes together.

Not to be outdone, Kentucky has the top recruiting class. Likely going to start at least two freshmen from the beginning of the season, which tells me absolute boom or bust. Speaking of boom or bust, Zach Edey is back at Purdue, but we all saw how that busted in the tournament last year. I've got trust issues. I'm not sure I can look at that team and figure out why I should believe in them this year. Big men don't win championships anyway.

And speaking of trust issues, I always have trust issues with Memphis. Yeah, they get a great recruit in Jahvon Quinerly, but so what? Memphis always has talent. The question is, can they put it together? Same question with St. John's as we look at them and say, what difference will Rick Pitino make? That's right. Rick Pitino is their coach.

But easy for me right now, easy for everybody, the number one team in the land and likely your National Champion, it's got to be Kansas. Not only are they stacked, they get the top prospect in the transfer portal, Hunter Dickinson. Remember, Hunter came there, in part, because of name, image, likeness. All that money wasn't spent because Kansas alumni and businesses expect anything less than championship aspirations.