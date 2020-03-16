College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing
So here’s a cool thing that has been happening on social media today: Teams are producing their own One Shining Moment videos.
There are some of the best that I have found. I’m sure they are not the only ones that are currently floating around the internet.
Since the NCAA tournament was cancelled and there was no official One Shining Moment, these do an adequate job of feeding that fix.
Man, what a season.
These memories, moments, and achievements will last a lifetime. #OneShiningMoment #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/TqLBfuUMUD
— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 16, 2020
A season full of moments we will 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 forget. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/S1WoTvR1VD
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 16, 2020
More than a moment.
Our memories together will last a lifetime.#OneShiningMoment | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rfAwfh0DdI
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 16, 2020
It's impossible not to ask "What Could Have Been?"
But #Team122 sure gave us more than just One Shining Moment. #ButlerWay pic.twitter.com/iunoaaNRPy
— Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) March 16, 2020
We played with JOY and we hope you enjoyed the ride as much as we did!!! #SicEm #BaylorFamily #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/y2jtzB5HU0
— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) March 15, 2020
A season full of shining moments. 🙌#Illini | #EveryDayGuys | #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/Vkck2b2ywq
— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 15, 2020
There was still work to be done.
But we felt you all needed this. #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/rV9IymIHeI
— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 13, 2020
College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing originally appeared on NBCSports.com