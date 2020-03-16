College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing

Rob Dauster
NBC Sports

So here’s a cool thing that has been happening on social media today: Teams are producing their own One Shining Moment videos.

There are some of the best that I have found. I’m sure they are not the only ones that are currently floating around the internet.

Since the NCAA tournament was cancelled and there was no official One Shining Moment, these do an adequate job of feeding that fix.








