College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing

So here’s a cool thing that has been happening on social media today: Teams are producing their own One Shining Moment videos.

There are some of the best that I have found. I’m sure they are not the only ones that are currently floating around the internet.

Since the NCAA tournament was cancelled and there was no official One Shining Moment, these do an adequate job of feeding that fix.





A season full of moments we will 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 forget. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/S1WoTvR1VD — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 16, 2020





More than a moment.

Our memories together will last a lifetime.#OneShiningMoment | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rfAwfh0DdI — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 16, 2020





It's impossible not to ask "What Could Have Been?" But #Team122 sure gave us more than just One Shining Moment. #ButlerWay pic.twitter.com/iunoaaNRPy — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) March 16, 2020





We played with JOY and we hope you enjoyed the ride as much as we did!!! #SicEm #BaylorFamily #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/y2jtzB5HU0 — Scott Drew (@BUDREW) March 15, 2020









There was still work to be done. But we felt you all needed this. #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/rV9IymIHeI — USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 13, 2020





