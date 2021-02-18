College basketball: Syracuse men's game at Louisville is postponed

Feb. 18—The Syracuse University men's basketball game scheduled for Wednesday night at Louisville was postponed by the Atlantic Coast Conference in the afternoon.

The postponement is due to a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville men's basketball program, which is now adhering to outlined protocols by the ACC Medical Advisory Group, per the league announcement.

The Orange (12-6 overall, 6-5 ACC) is next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Notre Dame in the Carrier Dome to be televised on the ACC Network.

The Cardinals were slated to return from a program pause due to a previous positive test and last played Feb. 1. They were scheduled to face Syracuse on Feb. 3 in the Carrier Dome, which was postponed by the ACC to begin the initial Louisville pause.

The Orange has four games remaining on its regular-season schedule and the latest Louisville postponement marks the fifth outing postponed by the ACC with no makeup date yet announced.

In addition to both matchups with Louisville, SU has potentially lost home games against Florida State and Clemson, and a road outing at Wake Forest. The ACC has not ruled out making up lost games, but it is not clear what games, if any, SU will be able to play.

The ACC Tournament is scheduled to begin March 9 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., and the NCAA Tournament Selection Show is slated for March 14.