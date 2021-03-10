College basketball: Syracuse hopes recent success continues against North Carolina State

Mar. 10—The Syracuse University men's basketball team will need to disprove one of the game's oldest cliches and beat the same team for a third time to keep its NCAA Tournament hopes alive today.

The eighth-seeded Orange (15-8 overall) will begin play in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament against No. 9 North Carolina State (13-9) at noon in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C. The second-round matchup with at-large implications for the Orange will be televised on the ACC Network.

Syracuse swept the regular-season series against North Carolina State — claiming a home victory of 76-73 on Jan. 31 and a 77-68 win on Feb. 9 in Raleigh, N.C. — but both teams enter on a high note.

The Orange won its last two games against higher-seeded teams in the ACC — beating No. 5 North Carolina and No. 6 Clemson, respectively, on March 1 and 3 to cap the regular season — while the Wolfpack has won five straight for the second-longest win streak in the conference.

Syracuse will play three games against the same opponent for the fifth time since joining the ACC in the 2013-14 season. Their only full sweep came in the most recent occurrence against Pittsburgh in 2019.

"Everyone on our team right now is positive, we've had really good practices," SU forward Quincy Guerrier said via zoom on Tuesday. "We wanted to win some games coming into the ACC Tournament and we won our last few games, so I think everyone is in a good mind-set and ready to go."

The Orange overcame early struggles in both victories against the Wolfpack and made defensive adjustments to spark second-half surges.

Syracuse outscored N.C. State by an average of 10 points in the second half of each game, held the Wolfpack offense to a combined 34 percent shooting after halftime and below 38 percent in each second half.

The Orange also forced an average of 15.5 turnovers in the regular-season series and recorded 20 combined steals in the two games.

"Our defense needs to be great," Guerrier said. "I think that's one of the reasons why we won our last few games, too, we were locked in on defense, we communicated. When we play good on defense everything goes well on offense."

The recent win streak by North Carolina State has coincidentally provided a slight boost to SU's odds of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid, though a continuation would likely end any hope for Syracuse.

The Orange was No. 49 in the NCAA NET Rankings on Tuesday and N.C. State had climbed to No. 66, elevating SU's road victory on Feb. 9 to a Quad 1 win for its only such victory on the Orange's resume.

Syracuse started Tuesday as one of the "First Four Out," on the latest bracketology projection by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, a slight jump from its "Next Four Out," designation less than a week ago.

Syracuse stayed on the radar by gutting out its final two regular-season wins at less than full strength. Freshman sixth man Kadary Richmond (knee soreness) and starting center Marek Dolezaj (fractured finger, non-shooting hand) were officially listed as questionable for SU's regular-season finale last week but both contributed.

Guerrier was also playing through a bruised knee that almost kept him out of the March 1 victory over North Carolina, as SU coach Jim Boeheim revealed afterward.

Guerrier said that he feels "way better," while speaking to the media Tuesday and believes his refreshed teammates also benefited from the week-long hiatus ahead of the postseason.

"This (week off) is big for us, we've been going really hard, obviously Georgia Tech and North Carolina were all-out physical battles and (Clemson) is a tough, physical team," SU coach Jim Boeheim said following the March 3 win over Clemson. "We could use the break, there's absolutely no doubt."

The winner will advance to face the top seed and ACC regular-season champion, No. 15/16-ranked Virginia, in the quarterfinals at noon Thursday in the same location. Limited fans will be in attendance for the entity of the tourney.

The ACC Tournament championship game is slated for 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the same location, and the NCAA Selection Show will commence at 6 p.m. Sunday.