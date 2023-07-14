College basketball: Syracuse completes nonconference scheduling with addition of Georgetown

Jul. 13—SYRACUSE — Syracuse University completed the announcement of the nonconference portion of its 2023-24 basketball schedule by revealing it will face longtime rival Georgetown in Washington, D.C.

The Orange is scheduled to take on the Hoyas on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Capital One Arena. A start time has not been announced.

Syracuse won against Georgetown last season, 83-64, at JMA Wireless Dome.

The Orange and Hoyas have played each other 98 times with Syracuse leading the series, 53-45.

Both teams will showcase new coaches with Adrian Autry leading Syracuse and Ed Cooley heading Georgetown. Autry, a former Syracuse player and associate head coach with the Orange, replaces longtime leader Jim Boeheim. Cooley, the former Providence coach, replaces Patrick Ewing, who was dismissed at the end of last season.

Syracuse went 17-15 last season, 10-10 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Georgetown was 7-25 and 2-18 in the Big East Conference.

Syracuse's nonconference schedule for next season:

Oct. 27: Damen University (exhibition)

Nov. 1: College of St. Rose (exhibition)

Nov. 6: New Hampshire

Nov. 8: Canisius

Nov. 14: Colgate

Nov. 20-22: at Maui Jim Maui Invitational

Nov. 28: ACC/SEC Challenge vs. LSU

Dec. 5: Cornell

Dec. 9: at Georgetown

Dec. 17: Oregon at Sioux Falls, S.D.

Dec. 21: Niagara

Game times will be announced at a later date.

FOOTBALL

ALLEN BACK WITH SU

LeQuint Allen, the 2021 N.J. com Football Player of the Year, will return to the Syracuse football team this fall after settling a lawsuit with the university, according to a report on syracuse.com.

Allen, who will be a true sophomore, had been suspended following an on-campus fight last December in which the Millville graduate claimed he acted in self-defense after being punched in the face twice. The suspension — which according to the report started May 15 — would have kept him off the field for the entire 2023 season.

Allen sued the school to be allowed to play this season. According to the report, terms of the agreement were not disclosed, but Syracuse spokesperson Sarah Scalese confirmed an agreement had been reached and Allen would be allowed to return to the football field in mid-August and to classes this fall.

Allen is expected to be Syracuse's starting running back this season. He ran 41 times for 274 yards (a 6.7 average) and scored a rushing touchdown last year and also caught 17 passes for 117 yards and a score.

But Allen really showed signs of what is to come in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota. In his first career start, Allen carried 15 times for 94 yards and caught 11 passes for 60 yards.

Allen led Millville to a regional championship victory in 2021 and was named the overall football Player of the Year. He carried 229 times for 1,901 yards and 23 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for 277 yards and three scores and also totaled 121 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four pass defenses, five interceptions, three forced fumbles and a sack at linebacker.