College basketball: SUNY Canton graduate Fields lands big scholarship for law school

May 20—CANTON — Terrence Fields, a 6-foot-3 guard/forward for the SUNY Canton men's basketball team, had his best game of the season versus Cobleskill on Jan. 24. The Carl Sandburg High School graduate scored 24 points with eight field goals and three 3-pointers.

Later in the spring, he eclipsed that night by landing a $110,000 scholarship to attend Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

Fields, the first in his family to attend college, admits that his path from high school in a Chicago suburb to a rural New York college and then back to Chicago to a prestigious law school is odd.

"It's crazy how this even happened," Fields said

After playing for four years at Carl Sandburg in Orland Park, Ill., Fields was recruited by an assistant coach at Chicago University. That coach, Shiva Senthil, was hired in July 2019 after a national search and became SUNY Canton's head basketball coach.

Senthil must have liked what he saw in Fields because he kept in touch.

"He reached out to me and said, 'I think you'll fit in great over here. New York is something different. I think you'd like the culture,'" Fields said.

When it came time to decide, Fields thought getting away from Chicago's distractions would help him concentrate on school and basketball.

"New York didn't sound that bad, even though it's not in New York City," he said. "I visited the school. And I really liked the guys. They made me feel welcome. They reached out to me over social media, and it was pretty nice."

His current coach, Dylan Seikel, said Fields has made a difference at Canton.

"He has meant a lot to our program. He has been a great mentor to our younger guys," Seikel said. "He has grown as a person in my two seasons with him and helped our program tremendously with his maturity and leadership. Really took guys under his wing and has helped build a great culture."

Seikel said Fields has a work ethic that has impacted the campus beyond the basketball court.

"He works extremely hard on and off the floor," Seikel said. "He was a Resident Assistant on campus, tutors other students on campus, involved in multiple clubs and organizations on top of basketball and applying for law schools."

The faculty and staff of SUNY Canton have had an impact on Terrance as well.

The Business & Accounting Lab Coordinator Robin Palm is a particular favorite. Fields worked as a tutor for other students with Palm.

"She's willing to set time aside to help you on different assignments, or if you're not understanding the concepts she would break it down as simply as possible."

Fields said he worked hard on applying to law school and got help where he could.

He mentioned Katie Kennedy, Assistant Director of Career Services at the Career Services office, and Seikel, to whom he sent his application essays for a fresh set of eyes.

"He helped me throughout this process," Fields said. "He believed in me."

Fields said he devoted a lot of time to his essays, sometimes writing 15 drafts.

"They're looking at grammar mistakes and punctuation. You have to make sure all of that is perfect," Fields said. "If you want to be an attorney, you have to have that perfected. You have all this time so spend the time to polish your essays."

Fields received offers from 11 law schools and over half a million dollars in scholarship offers.

He chose Loyola for the opposite reason he chose Canton, to be in familiar territory and close to home.

Seikel believes his success will continue.

"I think he will be an incredible lawyer and I am excited he is headed back to Chicago," he said.