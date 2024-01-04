College basketball storylines: ODU, NSU, Hampton University, W&M head down the stretch with questions to answer

Old Dominion’s basketball coach remains on medical hiatus, Norfolk State is now the hunted, Hampton University readies for a second run through the CAA and William & Mary still has injuries to address.

Let’s answer a few questions facing area men’s basketball teams as 2024 begins.

Can ODU win without coach Jeff Jones?

Will the Monarchs need to? As Jones continues to recover from a heart attack he suffered Dec. 20 while the team was in Hawaii for a tournament, acting head coach Kieran Donohue is working to keep things close to normal.

It remains to be seen whether Jones, a 63-year-old veteran of more than 30 years in college coaching, will return this season. Donohue, a longtime assistant to Jones, entered Thursday night’s road game against Troy with a 1-3 record so far this season.

Is this the year the Monarchs return?

ODU last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 after winning the Conference USA Tournament. Now in the Sun Belt Conference, which is also likely a one-bid league, the Monarchs might have an even tougher road. No. 19 James Madison, the program’s top rival, seems to have an inside track.

— David Hall

How will NSU handle being the favorite?

Coach Robert Jones and the Spartans started 2024 with a loss to No. 5 Tennessee in their final non-conference game against a Division I opponent, and NSU’s sprint through MEAC play starts on Saturday at South Carolina State.

“This is probably the last game we’re going to be an underdog in,” Jones said after NSU’s loss to Tennessee. “Because once we get to conference play, we’re going to be the favorite in every game, to be totally honest with you.”

The Spartans, picked to finish second in the MEAC this preseason with just one first-place vote, have quickly proved they can make a run at a conference title this season. Jones’ squad is projected to be the MEAC’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament, per Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology.

Thus far, the Spartans have excelled in their role as the spoiler, collecting wins against quality mid-major teams VCU, Illinois State and South Dakota State.

Now, the Spartans have a target on their backs. With Howard and North Carolina Central appearing to be the Spartans’ top threats in the MEAC, Norfolk State will have to make sure to keep its foot on the gas and carry the positive momentum from non-conference play into conference play.

— Michael Sauls

What does success in year two of CAA look like for HU?

Hampton coach Buck Joyner made it known before this season that he felt the Pirates didn’t have the depth to compete in the CAA last season.

This season, Joyner added several new players into the fold to remedy that problem, including three transfers from high-major programs, and returned the cornerstones from last year’s squad.

While Hampton opened CAA play on New Year’s Day with a 34-point loss to Drexel, Joyner feels that his squad is in a much better position as conference play gets into full swing.

It’s still early, but if Hampton can get its new pieces to mesh in conference play, then the Pirates should likely surpass their five CAA wins and eight total wins from last season.

— Michael Sauls

Can the Tribe survive many injuries as CAA play begins?

After guiding the Tribe to 21 wins his first season as head coach, Dane Fischer won just 19 total the next three while adjusting to COVID and then two overhauls amid a bounty of transfers as the portal exploded. Optimistic at last about his roster, injuries have limited Fischer to just six of 12 scholarship players through November and December and the Tribe is 5-8.

They enter conference play with only seven of 12 scholarship players. The biggest absence is Pittsburgh transfer Noah Collier, a 6-foot-8 junior who averaged 13 points and 5.3 rebounds on a three-game trip to Colorado in November, but has been out with an injury since.

With so many players out, can the Tribe be competitive in a league that includes favorite UNC Wilmington, which beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena, and Drexel, which beat Villanova?

Will shooting carry the Tribe?

At least until the defense improves, it will have to. Gabe Dorsey (14.3 ppg) leads the Tribe and is ranked seventh nationally at 3.7 3-pointers per game.

The Tribe shot a torrid 15 of 31 behind the arc in an 84-79 win over Old Dominion. If W&M can produce a few more nights like that, it will be a factor in CAA play because 48% of its field-goal attempts are from 3-point range.

Free throws will be an advantage should the Tribe keep the game close. They are making 74.2% of their league-high 285 free throws and Dorsey leads the league.

— Marty O’Brien