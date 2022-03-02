College Basketball storylines heading into Conference Tournaments

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the top storylines in college basketball as we head into Conference Tournament week.

Video Transcript

KRYSTEN PEEK: Number one Gonzaga lost their first conference game to Saint Mary's last weekend, and Arizona is having one of his best season under head coach Tommy Lloyd. The race for a number one slot in the tournament is heating up going into conference tournaments. Here's a look at the latest storylines heading in the postseason, and a few teams to watch.

Duke, Purdue Auburn, Kansas, and Kentucky are all chasing that fourth number one seed. Purdue just lost to Wisconsin on a last-second shot earlier this week, so they'll have to do some damage in the Big Ten Tournament to secure that number one seed.

Kentucky is still battling injuries, and Duke is trying to make a historic run in the tournament to send Coach K off on a high note. Gonzaga, Arizona, Baylor have all strong cases for number one spots, and have separated themselves from the rest of the pack heading into postseason play.

Michigan is on the bubble, and will be getting head coach Juwan Howard back just in time for the Big Ten Tournament, after a five game suspension he served after an altercation took place in the handshake line against Wisconsin.

Michigan started the season with the number one recruiting class, and made a run to the Elite Eight last season. Right now, the Wolverines are again on the bubble, but are projected as the team that is in. All eyes will be on Howard and Michigan during the Big Ten Tournament.

And what an incredible first year Tommy Lloyd has had at Arizona. They're the number two team in the country, and playing the best basketball of the season at the right time. In a recent win over USC, Arizona put together one of the most complete games of the season, shooting 48% from 3-point range, and 56% from the field.

Potential top 10 draft pick Benedict Mathurin led the team with 19 points, and has been consistent all season long, averaging 17.2 points per game. Lloyd has taken the fast-paced offense he helped build at Gonzaga, and it's paying off big time at Arizona. The Wildcats are looking like a scary team come tournament time.

Selection Sunday is right around the corner, and we'll have all the latest bracket breakdowns live Monday, March 14th on Tourney Bracket Now.