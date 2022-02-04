College Basketball storylines 5 weeks from Selection Sunday
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the top storylines in college basketball as we are just five weeks away from the biggest day on the college calendar, Selection Sunday.
Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the top storylines in college basketball as we are just five weeks away from the biggest day on the college calendar, Selection Sunday.
Klay has found his groove.
The Celtics released all 15 players for their all-time great Celtics list in honor of the league's 75th-birthday celebrations.
Glad he’s back, but this isn’t a good look.
See what Trevor Lawrence had to say in response to the news that Doug Pederson will be his new head coach
Duke vs North Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Klay Thompson took a flick pass from Stephen Curry in transition then drove hard past Davion Mitchell to the left corner and unleashed an off-balanced baseline 3-pointer that was spot on, raising an arm high to celebrate. Thompson hit his first seven shots overall and initial six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the undermanned Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday night for their eighth straight victory. ''I'm happy with the night, but I want to build on this,'' Thompson said.
Illinois vs Indiana prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch, lines, and why each team might - or might not - win on Saturday.
Jimmy Haslam didn't mince words when it came to Hue Jackson's allegations. The vitriol was strong from the Browns owner:
A historic night for Kings' rookie Davion Mitchell was overshadowed by the Splash Bros in San Francisco.
Minutes after Warriors president Bob Myers said Klay's "shot will come," Thompson delivered his best shooting performance of the season.
Here is how the Los Angeles Lakers graded individually after missing the potential game-winner at the buzzer against the Clippers.
Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson combined for an impressive sequence Thursday night.
No. 3 UCLA could complete a late comeback in the 76-66 loss to No. 7 Arizona, giving the Wildcats sole possession of top of Pac-12 standings.
With the status of 2022 All-Star Game captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant still in question, the NBA announced Thursday the list of reserves from whom they will round out their rosters in next week's draft.
The Warriors are in championship contention, which means they're not likely to make a major trade before the Feb. 10 deadline.
Arizona's offense, after flowing so well in the first half, hit a Bruins wall in the second. In stepped Kerr Kriisa. The Estonian guard who missed all 12 of his shots the first go-round against UCLA, calmly sank a 3-pointer with two minutes left, allowing the Wildcats space enough to pull out a hard-fought win.
After shooting an opening-round 73, Bryson DeChambeau has WD'd from the Asian Tour event.
The Bears are in pretty good shape with the salary cap. But there's still some cap space they can free up with potential cuts and trades.
Now we know why Klay Thompson loves playing against the Kings.
Televising the Winter Olympics will be a momentous challenge, Bob Costas says, due to political tensions, COVID restrictions and other obstacles.