College Basketball storylines 5 weeks from Selection Sunday

The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Klay Thompson took a flick pass from Stephen Curry in transition then drove hard past Davion Mitchell to the left corner and unleashed an off-balanced baseline 3-pointer that was spot on, raising an arm high to celebrate. Thompson hit his first seven shots overall and initial six 3-pointers on the way to 23 points and seven assists, and the Golden State Warriors beat the undermanned Sacramento Kings 126-114 on Thursday night for their eighth straight victory. ''I'm happy with the night, but I want to build on this,'' Thompson said.