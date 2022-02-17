College Basketball storylines 3 weeks from Selection Sunday

Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek takes you through the top storylines in college basketball as we are just three weeks away from the biggest day on the college calendar, Selection Sunday.

KRYSTEN PEEK: We're nearing the end of the college regular season and a few teams are starting to separate themselves at the top, while a couple teams are making pushes at the right time, upsetting high-ranked teams. Here's the latest college basketball news, with just three weeks to Selection Sunday. The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the number one team in the country for the fourth time this season after Auburn lost to Arkansas last week.

Mark Few's team is hitting a comfortable rhythm and there is so much depth and talent to this team looking to return to the championship game this year. Chet Holmgren is averaging a double double in the last four games, with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Not to mention, he's tallied 14 blocks from that time frame as well.

Gonzaga hasn't lost a game since December 4th and is beating opponents in the WCC by an average of 30 points each game. They are now the favored number one overall team heading into Selection Sunday.

Kentucky has been a top 10 team for half the year and even cracked the top five last week before losing to number 16 Tennessee. The concern around Tyty Washington and his ankle injury has a lot of Kentucky fans worried heading into postseason play. Washington played only 12 minutes in the loss to the Vols, with Coach Calipari admitting after the game that he shouldn't even played them at all.

This talented Wildcats team has only played 12 complete games at full strength. And when everyone is healthy, they look like a Final Four contender. Oscar Tshiebwe is still dominating the boards, leading all players in rebounds this season, averaging 15.3 boards per game. And if this Kentucky team can stay healthy they'll be a scary team come tournament time.

Arkansas and Rutgers are two teams making some noise late in the season. Rutgers has beaten four ranked opponents this year, with three of them all in the last two weeks, against number 13 Michigan State, number 16 Ohio State, and number 14 Wisconsin. They also knocked off number one Purdue in a last second shot by Ron Harper Jr. earlier in the season. And if this hot streak continues, they could play their way off the bubble and into the NCAA tournament.

Arkansas took down number one in Auburn last weekend in overtime, handing Bruce Pearl's team their second loss of this season. Arkansas senior guard, JD Notae had a season high 28 points with Eric Musselman's squad playing well late in the season and hoping to make a deep run in the tournament for his second year in a row. For continual coverage leading into Selection Sunday and all college hoops news, keep it right here on Yahoo Sports.